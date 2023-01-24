Gold seekers to apply for dam

A launch near the site of the proposed Kawarau Falls dam. — Otago Witness, 6.3.1923

The almost romantic proposal to dam the Kawarau at the outlet of the lake and flume the feeders of this river in order to lay bare the bed of it for the recovery of the gold deposits is attracting considerable attention at present.

The old miners have always been of opinion that much fine gold found its way down the Shotover and Arrow Rivers when none but primitive means of recovering the gold in the upper reaches were employed. Believing this to be so, several parties prosecuted the search to the extent of conducting dredging operations in the Kawarau but, owing to the machinery employed being unsuitable for working the rocky portions of the riverbed, their efforts met with scant success. The formal application for a license for a dam will be made in the Warden’s Court at Queenstown on February 3. This will doubtless set in motion the machinery of more than one Government department making investigation of the possible and probable effect on Queenstown of the holding up of the lake waters in the time of floods.



Dunedin sound gets through

Queenstown: Dr Jack, professor of physics at Otago University, who, as is well known, is an enthusiast in wireless, has been conducting, experiments here during the vacation. Last week he set himself to "pick up" music broadcasted by the Otago Radio Association, in conjunction with which he is working. On neither occasion were the experiments quite successful, the apparatus evidently being not powerful enough for the distance. However, some of the musical numbers were heard.



Purakaunui what-about-ism

"As soon as convenient I will attend to the shifting of our premises off the roadline. At the same time I might mention it is done under protest, and the action of the council towards Messrs Gilkison and Abernethy, who are also on the roadline, will be carefully watched." So wrote Mr J. McConnochie, Purakanui, to the Waikouaiti County Council in reply to a letter informing him that unless the premises were moved at once proceedings would be taken against him. It was again decided to inform the writer that his premises must be removed at once or legal proceedings would be taken.



Excellence in equitation

A unique record in riding was achieved by the family of Mr Dan O’Connell, of Seacliff, at the Waikouaiti Show. The eldest boy, Jack, won the high jump and district jumping competitions on Puzzle. Miss Catherine O’Connell carried off the honours for best lady rider, and Dan, a younger brother, won the stockman’s race. Molly was adjudged the best girl rider under 12, and Tom, aged seven, was the best boy rider.



Minister inspects Otago works

The Minister of Public Works (the Hon. J. G. Coates) accompanied by the Hon. W. D. Stewart, arrived in Dunedin last night after six days spent in Central Otago. Mr Coates went over the Roxburgh-Beaumont railway, and he promises shortly to make an announcement of the date by which it is expected that fruit will be carried from Miller’s Flat by rail.

The Minister, who motored from Queenstown yesterday, will go north either this morning or to-morrow.

The Otira tunnel and the Coleridge electrification works will be visited as well.

— ODT, 24.1.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)