Good eating at health camp

— Otago Witness, 2.5.1922.

Members of the Women Citizens’ Association had the advantage last night of listening to an address by Dr Mecredy (who, with Dr Irwin, is conducting the school) upon the summer school for sub-normal children now in session at Andersons Bay. Dr Mecredy said that a summer school for impressing upon children the importance of attention to their health was a new departure in New Zealand. His own experience showed him that it was very difficult to control the diet of children, because they got what was not good for them unknown to their parents. One of the first essentials for normality in a child was a regular three meals a day, unless in some cases where more was required. At the school they did not try to stimulate the appetites of the children, and during the first week there was almost a mutiny at the simple diet provided. Now the children were quite reconciled to it. The greatest difficulty was in getting them to take foods to which they were not accustomed. For instance, many children refused to take the salads provided; now they relished them. He hoped that in future New Zealand would have a permanent open-air school, to which sub-normal children would be sent.

Stuart Reid’s artistic success

Mr Stuart Reid, whose "Sketchers" were quite a feature many years ago, has just returned to Dunedin on a visit to his parents. Mr Reid has made great strides in his profession since he left here 13 years ago. He also played an active part in the great war and has travelled in many lands. He returns unspoiled by success; he is still the same genial personality and, as is only natural, is more enthusiastic than ever in his art studies. Before the war he studied at various art schools, and exhibited widely. Included in his experience was study at the Royal Academy of Munich. During the war, Mr Reid joined the First Brigade of Scottish Horse and went to Gallipoli and later to Egypt, serving through the early part of the Sinai campaign, even joining the Flying Corps as an observer, before being invalided to Egypt, where he learnt to fly, subsequently serving in Egypt and Palestine, both as an observer and a pilot, obtaining an invaluable collection of photographs.

Pioneer rails uncovered

Memories of earlier days in Dunedin history have been revived by the uncovering in Lower Rattray Street of some substantial wooden rails, together with the iron chairs in which they rested. They have been brought to light in the course of the excavation necessary in preparation for the concreting of the street. It was suggested at first that these were rails from the old jetty, but there is every reason to believe rather that they were rails used in the reclamation work when spoil was being trucked from Bell Hill and other parts to the foreshore.

Tennis washed out

On Saturday a team from the Caversham Tennis Club journeyed by motor car to Waikouaiti with the intention of playing a match against the local club. The game was not well started, however, when the rain came on, and play had to be stopped, Waikouaiti being in a leading position. The interruption afforded the home team an opportunity of showing their hospitality, and the visitors returned to town in that happy frame of mind which follows upon a day enjoyably spent. The downpour of rain which fell shortly after the commencement of the Dunedin matches on Saturday afternoon made their continuance quite impossible.

Freezing industry pioneer dies

The death of Mr Thomas McAlpine occurred at Port Chalmers yesterday. Deceased had been a resident of that town ever since he came to the dominion upwards of 40 years ago. The late Mr McAlpine was associated with the freezing industry in Port Chalmers when it was practically started there by Mr Andrew Thompson, and he was later employed at the works, which were under the control of the Otago Dock Trust, but for some years he has been living a retired life at Reynoldstown.

— ODT, 8.3.1922.