Gov-Gen loses his head

Governor-General Viscount Jellicoe leaves Makarora on the launch Elswick. — Otago Witness, 15.5.1923

His Excellency, Lord Jellicoe, returned to Cromwell on Monday evening from a deer-stalking expedition in the Wanaka country.

Included in his "bag" was a particularly fine trophy of the forest, a massive 15-point head of big dimensions. His stay overnight in Cromwell was marred by a most regrettable incident which created general indignation and cast an unjust slur on the town. After his Excellency's arrival, the fine head was on exhibition in the hotel, and was the centre of great interest. Before midnight, however, the head was missing, and consternation reigned. A search of the premises was made without success, and adjoining likely places were visited with the same result. At daylight this morning the police and many citizens joined in the search, but up to the time of the departure of the train they had failed to locate the coveted trophy, and it was a disappointed Governor-General who boarded the Central train.

The search was continued, citizens readily joining in, and shortly after 9am their efforts were rewarded by locating the head behind a picket fence amongst the heavy growth of bushes in the main street. It was immediately placed on a car which caught the Central train at Omakau. His Excellency’s feelings were somewhat relieved, for whoever was responsible for what, to him, was evidently a joke, did the town a great injustice, and his sense of humour is sorely misplaced in the opinion of the citizens.



Sub-Antarctic plants gathered

The Government steamship Tutanekai returned last week from her annual visit to the islands south of New Zealand, reaching the Bluff on April 5. Captain Bollons, referring to the plants he brought with him, says that specimens were collected from each of the islands — Snares, Aucklands, Campbells and Antipodes. The boxes containing these reached Dunedin on Friday, and were taken to Ravelston, Sir George Fenwick’s home at Mornington, on Saturday, where they were unpacked and planted by Mr South, of the Botanical Gardens staff.



Back-slapping in the boardroom

The members of the South Otago Hospital Board held their last meeting yesterday and they celebrated the event by saying a lot of nice things about one another and by looking back upon the two years’ work with a good deal of satisfaction. Members praised the chairman one after the other (the chairman having first praised the members), then they praised the clerk, and the chairman crowned the mount of laudation with one or two bouquets for the press.



Traffic through Waihola tallied

An interesting indication of the development of modern traffic is given in figures that were submitted to the Bruce County Council at its meeting yesterday. The clerk presented a tally of the traffic taken on the main road at Waihola during March between the hours of 8am and 5pm. This showed a total of 1487 motor cars, 57 motor lorries, two four-wheeled buggies, 56 gigs, five four-wheeled wagons, seven drays, 36 saddle horses, nine loose horses, 178 cattle, 2550 sheep, 368 motor cycles and 115 push bicycles. It will be seen that sheep are the only users of the road that can hope to compete in numbers with the triumphant motor car.

— ODT, 11.4.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)