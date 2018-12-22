Hampers for troops

A typical Maori pa on the Ongarue River, King Country. - Otago Witness, 18.12.1918.

On September 25, allowing plenty of time for delays in transit, the Otago Harbour Board sent, through the Overseas Club, to each man in its employ on active service a Christmas hamper containing one whole midget Dutch cheese, one tin chicken, one tin boiled beef, one tin meat and vegetable rations, one plum cake in tin, one tin baked beans, one tin steak and kidney pudding, one tin treacle pudding, 1lb biscuits, one tin butter, one tin salmon, one tin tomatoes, 1lb tea, 1lb sugar, one tin milk, one tin jam or marmalade, one tin golden syrup, one tin peaches.

By the outgoing mail of about that date was also forwarded a letter announcing the despatch of the hamper, and continuing: ''We desire to repeat what was said last year, that we wish you to understand that we all immensely admire you for your heroism, devotion, and self-sacrifice in this time of the Empire's great need, and feel particularly proud of you as a representative of this fair land. In the small way herein indicated, we are trying to show this in a practical form. Our best thoughts and good wishes are constantly with you, but be sure of this, that on Christmas Day they will be specially directed towards you.''

Etymological comparisons

One point made by Colonel Porter during an address before the historical section of the Philosophical Society in Wellington was the remarkable similarity of place and other names among the Maoris and the Polynesians generally.

Stranger still, translations of old tohunga tales and the ancient Egyptian theory of the origin of the world were very similar. According to an old-time Maori tale, the heavens and the earth at one time closely adhered, but the great god ''Tane-Nui-a-Rangi'' lifted the heavens and Ra, the sun, in due time appeared in the heavens.

Ra, by the way, was also the name of the Egyptian sun god. The moon (maramarama, a torch, both in the Maori and Egyptian languages) was next placed in the heavens, and was so tied to the sun that when the one went down the other rose. The god placed the stars in heaven by affixing glowing embers in their appointed positions.

The Polynesians and the Egyptian ideas of the hereafter were also very much alike. The Maoris believed that if the spirits of the dead who had plunged to the underworld could resist temptations being placed before them - the chief allurement being plentiful stores of food on a far side of a river of the underworld - they would later be free to return to the earth as a good spirit, but should the temptation prove too great the spirits were damned for all eternity.

Spitzbergen minerals

The British expedition to Spitzbergen in the Arctic Ocean returned to England in October last. British interests have obtained command of very rich deposits of coal and iron there, and the Union Jack now flies over the island, on which Germany had set longing eyes. The expedition, under Mr Salisbury Jones, went out months ago to protect large British interests.

The Northern Territory Exploration Company already possessed territories at Bell Sound, Honn Sound, King's Bay, St. John's Bay, and these have now been extended to Spitzbergen.

This is a sort of No Man's Land in the Arctic Ocean, about 1200 miles to the north of Scotland. Next year 2000 Norwegian miners will be taken there to develop the working, which should prove of enormous use to British industries.

- ODT, 22.12.1918.

