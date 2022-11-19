A happy show day at Outram

Miss Mowat won first prize for best jumper over three flights of hurdles with this horse at the Taieri Agricultural Society's spring show, held at Outram. — Otago Witness, 28.11.1922

The Taieri Agricultural Society’s sixty-second annual show was held at Outram on Saturday. Farmers, with their wives and families, came from the outlying districts, some on horseback, others in traps, and many in motor cars. It was a large attendance, and a casual visitor remarked that under a warm sun and amid pleasant surroundings everybody seemed happy, renewing friendships and enjoying an inspection of the cattle, the sheep, the dairy produce, and the other departments of the show. The total entries numbered 525, as against 561 last year. The falling-off was in cattle and horses, principally in the light horses classes. In cattle, there was little competition in the shorthorn class; the Friesians made a good but small show; the crossbred and wethers were an exceedingly fine lot, and there was some keen competition, and the same may be said of the fat class.

The ladies’ hacks, the pacing horses, and the ponies proved popular attractions in the ring, and came in for considerable commendation. The measuring rod was brought into requisition before some of the ponies were allowed to pass muster.

South American shrub in Dunedin

Tho value of Escallonia pendula for covering rocks or a rough bank is well exemplified in the lower part of Rattray street, where it may be seen drooping over a rocky bunk from its seat on the top, to a depth of 7 or 8 feet. When planted as a hedge and kept trimmed it generally gives satisfaction, but it is not often seen as a trailing plant covering unsightly objects as in the instance under notice.

France firm on German armament

M. Clemenceau has arrived in New York. In a statement, he said: "In my life I have seen France twice invaded by Germans. I do not wish to see it again. Therefore, we must have lasting guarantees before we disarm. When we get them we will disarm. I believe Americans, too, are thinking we must defend ourselves."

Media widow dies

The death occurred at North-East Harbour yesterday of Mrs Jane Hebden, relict of the late Mr John Hebden, of Christchurch, formerly editor of the Canterbury Times. The deceased, who had reached the age of 74 years, was a sister of the late Hon H. Feldwick and the late Mr John Feldwick, both of whom were for many years connected with the management of the Southland Daily News. She is survived by a son who is in business in Christchurch, and by a daughter, Mrs E.S. Moller, with whom she has been living for the past 15 years. Her husband died some 38 years ago.

The elements of Man

An eminent medical authority states that in the body of an average man there is enough fat to make seven bars of soap; lime enough to whitewash a hen coop; phosphorous to make 2200 match heads; potassium in sufficient quantity to make a toy cannon go off; iron that would make two good-sized nails; sulphur enough to rid a dog of fleas; sugar enough to fill a sifter for the table; as much magnesium as would make a dose of magnesia. The actual value of the materials of which the lord of creation is made is four shillings and a penny. — ODT, 20.11.1922

Compiled by Peter Dowden