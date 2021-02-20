Harbour wind tests new yachts

New 14-foot yachts built at McPherson's yard: Heather (left) and Eunice. — Otago Witness, 22.2.1921. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

The second race (of the 14-footer test series) was sailed under weather conditions that were far from ideal, a gusty, uncertain southerly wind making the Broad Bay course a trial to skippers and crews. Five boats faced the start; Eunice getting across the line first, closely followed by Heather, Squib, Valmai, and Gladys. On the beat to Greeny Point buoy Eunice and Heather drew ahead of the others, Eunice turning first, with Heather a few seconds behind. The run to the lower mark found all the crews busy with their big spinnakers, a decidedly risky proceeding with such a wind, as Gladys and Eunice speedily found. With the wind aft Heather worked into the lead, and on the second leg drew ahead into a strong position, and sailed with judgment and skill, maintained her place to the end, finishing first with Squib second and Valmoi third. Three of the boats entered the race practically as they left the builder’s hands, and it was obvious that they suffered through the lack of opportunity on the part of their crews of knowing their craft.

Vinegar brewery burns

Shortly after 7 o’clock on Saturday evening the Fire Brigade was summoned by street indicator to a fire that had broken out in the second storey of Marshall’s malt vinegar brewery in Vogel Street. The building is a three-storey one, and the flames had a strong hold and were leaping out of the windows when the brigade arrived. The outbreak was speedily got under control, however, when the water was turned on, but the two upper storeys of the building and the contents were badly damaged. A considerable amount of stock used in the business, such as pepper, spices, and essences, was destroyed and damage done on the ground floor by water.

Weather spoils many picnics

The unpleasant weather on Saturday rather spoilt the enjoyment of the many picnic parties who were out for the day by rail and boat. The Peninsula Ferry Company’s two boats, the Waikana and the Waireka made special trips, the former to the Spit, with the bakers and their friends, numbering about 500, and the latter to Macandrew’s Bay with the butchers’ party, which comprised 400 people. The Waireka also carried about 200 to Laidlaw and Gray’s picnic at Company’s Bay. A large party of about 600 attended the grocers’ function at Evansdale by trains leaving shortly after 9 a.m. The City Corporation picnic at Wingatui was also largely attended, as was Messrs Hallenstein Bros employees’ outing at Warrington. About 60 children and adults from the Concord School made an excursion into Dunedin. Two Sunday School picnics were also held, the Kaitangata party at Taieri Mouth and the Sawyers Bay Sunday school, which visited the city.

Unruly cricketers in court

Seven members of the Chatto Creek Cricket Club were indicted in heavy fines and costs for being drunk and disorderly on licensed premises, and refusing to quit, at the Ophir Police Court on Friday. They were further charged with being on licensed premises after hours. On the first charge each defendant was fined £5 and on the second 10 shillings. The evidence showed that the men, after returning from the cricket match, entered the Chatto Creek Hotel and refused to leave. All the windows in the front of the building were broken.

