High speeds on Auckland beach

Mr Ah Chee, winner of the acceleration test and second in the New Zealand speed championship at Auckland, March 12, 1922. — Otago Witness, 28.3.1922

Green Island memorial unveiled

Motor car races were held at Muriwai Beach on Saturday. The track was firm, and a high speed was attained between the turns. The principal event was the New Zealand Motor Cup, of 50 miles, which was won by Mr Selwyn Craig in his Packard, in 41min 0sec. He finished while doing 90 miles an hour. Mr Ah Chee’s Cadillac, a minute and a-half behind, came second. There were six starters. In the one and a-half mile sprint Mr Craig came first, and Ah Chee second. Time, 1min 27sec.

Sunday was a day to be remembered in the history of the borough of Green Island, for it was a day set apart to honour the memory of twentieth-century crusaders, who fought for freedom in the greatest war in history. Once again differences of religion and tradition and upbringing were forgotten in a common purpose, where all stood bare-headed before the sign of a common sacrifice. The memorial, though limited to ex-pupils of the Green Island School, is really the district's tribute. It stands on high ground just under the green trees of the school grounds. It is a brown marble column on a marble rectangular base, which in turn rests on a foundation block of Moeraki roughcast work, faced at the corners with white cement. On it are inscribed the names of 31 ex-pupils who died in the war. Both the monument and the roll of honour, which will be hung in the school, were unveiled by Sir Thomas Mackenzie, who came specially from Wellington at the request of the committee to perform the ceremony. The roll of honour contains the names of the 280 ex-pupils who went to the war, in addition to those who died, and

whose names are inscribed on the memorial column.

Huge Wellington house fire

Wellington, March 11: One of the worst residential fires in the history of Wellington occurred this morning between about 7.30 and 9 o’clock. The whole of Maurice terrace on the slope facing Upper Willis street, comprising eight large two-storied houses and also two houses in McKenzie terrace, situated just at the back of Wellington terrace, were totally destroyed in a little over an hour. The work of the brigade was hampered, as it was in case of at least two great local fires in the past, by the failure of the high pressure water supply. This was due to a break in the Wainui main. No pressure could be obtained from nearby hydrants, and it was not until a lead of 1500 feet of hose was taken over the hill from Kelburn that a sufficient head of water could be obtained to have any effect on the fire. This new supply, which reached the scene shortly after nine, over an hour and a half after the outbreak of the fire, was concentrated on the northern end of the blaze, where the tenth house was going up in flames, and the efforts of the central brigade, supplemented by the suburban and auxiliary firefighters, succeeded a little later in cutting off the fire from a further advance towards Mount street and the Terrace proper.

Soldier settlers’ penury

"I am very much afraid I shall be unable to pay my rates this year," wrote a soldier settler to the Wairau Road Board recently, "as every d— thing I have except my character is secured to someone — even my soul is gone. I have at present outstanding accounts amounting to over £50. All I have to pay them with is the prospective price of 100 wether lambs and 50 cull ewes,

and I am not at all sure yet whether I will be able to use what they will bring. However, if my health improves sufficiently to allow me to do any outside work, I might possibly be able to pay you a bit later. In the meantime what about posting me a ticket for the races? Thanking your board for the considerate way they are treating us." — ODT, 13. 3.1922.