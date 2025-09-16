Highway network grows

The Cromwell-Queenstown road (today's State Highway 6) passes Lake Hayes, looking towards The Remarkables (left), Cecil Peak (in the distance) and Ben Lomond on the right. — Otago Witness, 21.7.1925

Heavily redacted Glaswegian

In his Public Works Statement, laid on the table of the House of Representatives yesterday, the Hon J.G. Coates says the expenditure for the financial year ended March 31, 1925 exceeded that of the previous year, which represented a record for this branch of the department’s activities. The Main Highways Board, which was launched last year, has now completed a year of operation. Since the first declaration of highways, on June 9, 1924, some modifications have been made so that the total length of main highway now equals 6008 miles, of which 1362 miles have been declared Government roads.

At a football meeting the referee in the first grade match Maori Hill v Mosgiel on Saturday reported that he had occasion to order off —— of the Mosgiel team, for using obscene language to one of the Maori Hill players. —— attended and did not deny using the language, the words he used being "—— battle." These were a Scotch expression for a "dirty" player. After some discussion the offender was cautioned and admonished, the large majority (ten to two) evidently thinking that the little controversy should be governed by Scottish precedent. If "——" only means "dirty" it would be scandalously unfair to punish an immigrant for sticking to his native lingo.

Devoted carer of the sick

Miss Hannah Martha Mosley who died at her residence, Inchclutha, on Friday, in her 79th year, was one of the pioneers of the district, having come to Otago when a child of two. She was a passenger in the John Wickliffe, one of the two pioneer ships of the Otago Association, which reached Port Chalmers on March 23, 1848. Miss Mosley was born at Nottingham, England, and came out to New Zealand with her parents (the late Mr and Mrs W.A. Mosley) and two little sisters. The family settled at Inchclutha, and participated in all the trials and hardships incidental to the task of carving out a home in the wilderness. As a young woman she devoted her life to nursing the sick among her neighbours and kept up this work until old age prevented her getting about.

In addition to her service amongst the sick, Miss Mosley was a generous giver to those who needed assistance. She held the Royal Humane Society's certificate for bravery in saving a nephew from drowning in the Molyneux River. Hers was the true pioneering spirit. After the death of her parents the deceased lady lived a quiet retired life, and was highly esteemed by all who knew her. She was always willing to help in any movement for the good of her neighbours, and for years was a regular attender at the gatherings of the Old Identities. The deceased is survived by Mrs Griffith (Balclutha), Mrs Dabinett (Stirling), and Mrs Roberts (Inchclutha), Messrs John Mosley (Totara Park, Stirling) and Joseph Mosley (Clydevale), and a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral took place at the Balclutha Cemetery on Sunday. — ODT, 16.9.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden