Hillside excels at fire event

The Hillside Railway fire brigade team, highly successful at the United Fire Brigades Association competition.— Otago Witness, 13.3.1923

The biennial demonstration held by the United Fire Brigades Association was concluded yesterday, the final event being disposed of shortly after 6pm.



The advisory superintendent Captain Watts complimented the demonstration committee on what had been the best conducted demonstration held under the auspices of the association so far as his experience went. Dunedin possessed a magnificent body in the Hillside Fire Brigade, and in his opinion a better balanced competition team had never existed. Its work and methods were simply a revelation, and those who had the pleasure of seeing it would never forget it for some time to come. The winners were heartily applauded as they stepped on the platform to receive the reward of their successes, and the Hillside Railway team were accorded three cheers in recognition of their brilliant performance.



Fishing boats unlit

Apparently some fishermen are not obeying the regulations in connection with lights on their vessels, and are seriously inconveniencing overseas vessels when coming up the harbour. On March 1 Captain J. Downton, of the Kaikoura, at present at the Victoria wharf, wrote to the harbourmaster stating that at 4.50 that morning, when about five miles outside the Otago Heads, he was seriously inconvenienced by four motor launches which were engaged in fishing and which were proceeding without lights. Two of them crossed the Kaikoura’s bow so closely that the captain only avoided them by altering helm and engines. Except for the fact that there was a setting moon and that the motor launches were painted white the Kaikoura would probably have put one of them down. The captain drew the harbourmaster’s attention to the matter so that the regulations affecting fishermen’s lights might be more rigorously enforced, and he felt certain that if he had happened to hit one of the boats he would have been held blameworthy. The secretary of the Harbour Board has written to the Marine Department, Wellington, enclosing a copy of Captain Downton’s letter, and asking that the department give the matter its attention with a view to stopping the practice. The secretary also wrote to the Otago Fishermen's Society asking that body to advise members of the danger to coastal shipping and that steps be taken to remedy the position.



Bargains at police auction

Acting under instructions from the Superintendent of Police, Messrs Scurr and Co. sold by auction yesterday afternoon unclaimed property comprising bicycles, jewellery, clothing, personal effects etc. Articles such as bicycles, a lyricphone, and prismatic binoculars realised good prices, but there was very little demand for clothing. A dress suit, for instance, was bought for 5 shillings, while a bicycle was sold at £4. The highest bid for an overcoat, together with a pair of boots and a pair of shoes, was only 6s, while a small lunch basket and serviette realised 8s. A lady’s rainproof overcoat, apparently in good order, was purchased for 2s 6d, and lyricphone (with 26 records) realised £6. A tweed overcoat, which the auctioneer admitted was "old," failed to attract a bid, and a lady’s fur, which he described as "grey," brought only 1s.

— ODT, 7.3.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)