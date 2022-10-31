A holiday at Fruitlands

The former homestead of Mr Butler at Fruitlands, previously known as Bald Hill Flat. The packing shed (right) was converted from the shearing shed and stables. — Otago Witness, 14.11.1922

This year force of circumstances sent us up to the wilds of Central Otago, but wilds that irrigation is fast turning into money-making propositions.

Leaving Dunedin by the morning train, we were at Fruitlands the same evening, 143 miles from Dunedin, and found pleasant quarters at Mr Churchman’s comfortable boarding-house. The site of Fruitlands is better known to the old hands as Bald Hill Flat or Spear Grass Flat, a well-known mining centre and a stopping place for the

Roxburgh-Cromwell coaches. The Fruitlands Estate is, I think, about a couple of thousands acres in extent, and is carrying over 40,000 trees, the majority being apples of the well-known varieties. The trees at present are in full bloom, and. standing on Bald Hill the sight down the valley is an eye-opener to us city residents.

From a health point of view the climate is very recuperative, and instances are known of many invalids who have recovered their strength by a stay in this favoured spot. In conclusion, our thanks are due to one and all at Fruitlands who helped to make our stay such a pleasant one, no effort being spared to do everything possible to entertain the strangers within their gates, especially to the manager of the estate and our kind hostess, Mrs Churchman. — by ‘Annual Leave’



Sexual disease report tabled

The Committee of the Board of Health which was appointed to inquire into and report upon the prevalence of venereal disease in New Zealand summarises its conclusions and recommendations as follows:

There is very general ignorance among the public on the subject of venereal disease, and this has stood in the way of its being grappled with effectively. Syphilis not only causes loss of life directly, but many deaths ascribed to other causes are due to the after-effects of this disease. It is responsible for many still-births and abortions, and its evil effects are seen in such children as survive. Those effects may persist until the third generation. Gonorrhoea, popularly supposed to be a mild complaint, is regarded by medical men as serious a disease as syphilis. It is difficult to cure, especially in women, unless properly treated at the outset. It is a great cause of sterility in both sexes. Owing to the absence of accurate statistics, it is impossible to make comparisons between New Zealand and other countries as regards the prevalence of venereal disease, or to say whether it is increasing or decreasing in this country. There are 3031 persons being treated by medical practitioners — one person in every 428 of our population. At the clinics since their establishment 3634 patients have been treated — 3038 males, 596 females.

The free clinics in the chief centres are conducted by experts, and are doing good work. Their influence for good is greatly impaired, however, by the fact that a proportion of the male patients and the majority of the female patients leave before they are cured. There is no power to compel them to continue treatment, and in many cases they resume promiscuous intercourse and spread the disease.

The Committee stress in the strongest terms the duty of moral self-control. They urge the cultivation of a healthier state of public opinion. The stigma at present attached to sufferers from venereal disease should be transferred to those who indulge in promiscuous sexual intercourse. The clinics should be made more available by being open continuously. Every effort should be made to secure privacy. A specially-trained nurse should be in attendance at women’s clinics, and women doctors should be secured where possible. Lady patrols should be appointed in other centres to perform the kind of work that is being carried on in Christchurch. The Committee, having regard to the good work, especially of an educational nature, which is being done by the Social Hygiene Society, Christchurch, consider voluntary effort of the same kind in other centres would be very helpful.

— ODT, 31.10.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)