Holts mill demolished by fire

A disastrous fire at Holts sawmill, Napier, on December 23, 1922. — Otago Witness, 16.1.1923

Napier: A disastrous fire occurred here on Saturday afternoon, when Robert Holt and Sons’ large sawmill was completely destroyed and a quantity of timber stacked about the yard was burned and considerably damaged.

No estimate has been made of the loss, but it will run into many thousands of pounds. The whole of the valuable machinery has been rendered quite useless. Fanned by a strong easterly wind, the flames soon enveloped the whole factory, in spite of the efforts of the firemen, who faced the task of preventing what seemed an almost inevitable spread of fire through a whole block of wooden houses with commendable fortitude, suffering all the time about the face and hands through the terrific heat. When the large building was one mass of consuming fire, just before the roof fell, the spectacle presented by dense volumes of smoke and flames was magnificent, and the terrible chances of saving the block — and perhaps two or three blocks — seemed remote indeed, but against odds the brigadesmen struggled, and in two hours had the fire under control, though its complete extinction necessitated work throughout the whole night. One cottage was destroyed, and the back yard, fences and sheds were damaged. Otherwise the fire was confined to the mill and yard. Many workmen lost complete kits of valuable tools. The staff of about 100 will probably all be found employment again by the firm, whose activities are not limited to this mill alone. The fire started in a shavings hopper (how, it is not known), and the fact that this was situated towards the eastern end of the building made the task of the strong wind from that direction in spreading it a light one. The shavings and dry timber burned with amazing rapidity and the efforts of the men working at the time of the outbreak were in vain. The fire brigade was early on the scene, with two leads, but from the start the mill was doomed.



Traffic law at a crossroads

The question of which motorist should give way to another when approaching the intersection of streets of equal importance was recently put to the Auckland Automobile Association. It was decided to refer the problem to the New Zealand Automobile Union, with the recommendation that it take up the matter with the Government with a view to having a definite ruling embodied in the proposed Motor Bill. The adoption of the English custom would doubtless meet the case. "Traffic on the left should give way to traffic from the right" is the road custom in many countries.



Spreading Christmas cheer

The Patients’ and Prisoners’ Aid Society has not been behind its kindred associations with regard to Christmas cheer and practical help. The society’s four choirs have done noble work in the hospital wards, singing touching Christmas carols much to the delight of the patients. It must he gratifying to the choir leaders and members that their services are so highly appreciated. Seacliff and Waitati Mental Hospitals have not been forgotten. The society had a share in the treats provided at these places. Then on Sunday a party of 12 fine singers gave a Christmas programme.

— ODT, 26.12.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)