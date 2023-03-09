Hornby railway collision

A wrecked car in which a passenger was killed and a driver injured at a railway crossing in Hornby, Christchurch. — Otago Witness, 27.3.1923

At Hornby crossing last night, the West Coast train ran into a motor-car.

The vehicle contained Mr Robert McMillan, well known in trotting circles as trainer, driver and breeder, and Mr Eugene C. McDermott, one of the leading light-harness reinsmen in New Zealand.

McMillan was killed outright, and McDermott suffered from shock and severe injuries to his head, but has shown a slight improvement since his admission to the hospital.

The car was badly smashed. Both the victims are married men.



Another chance to enrol

At a special meeting of the city council held on Wednesday the district electors’ main roll was received and signed by the Mayor (Mr J. S. Douglas), and Crs Begg and Shacklock. The roll contains 19,990 names. Electors who have omitted to enrol still have an opportunity to do so by means of the supplementary roll which does not close until March 29.



No place like this home

The James Powell Rest Home at Warrington is doing great work among women and children who are broken down in health. Something like 107 cases were taken in during the year. Each case would be in the home for at least three weeks. The number for 1923 will be much greater than that for the past year. The community will be pleased to know that there has not been any trouble with the people who were sent to regain their health. This is brought about by the kindly manner in which the matron, Mrs McGill, manages the home. Many of the convalescents are not easily managed, yet nothing but praise has come from the women and children who have had the privilege of resting at the home. These patients come from all classes of the community, and are with rare exception recommended by the medical profession. Some pay their way, others partly do so, and many are admitted free. None are turned down, and the door is open to all, without reference to creed or nationality.



Accessible literature

The city council recently decided to subscribe to the National Library for the Blind in London with the view to obtaining a wider selection of reading matter for the blind people of the community.

A large number of volumes have been received and are now available for circulation. This will be good news to those who have made use of this branch of the public library.



Mountaineer wife honoured

The highest peak of the Triad Range situated west of Conway Peak and east of Newton Pass was conquered for the first time on Tuesday by Mr Julian Grande, accompanied by two guides. Mr Grande and the guides left for the hut on Monday at 4.30am and crossed Graham’s Saddle and reached the Alma bivouac at 6.50pm.

On Tuesday at 6am the attack upon the highest peak of the Triad began, and the foot of the rocky side of the mountain was reached at 9am.

Here the rocks were found in fairly good condition, but owing to a recent fall of fresh snow great care was necessary.

The arete of the peak was one long frozen and broken cornice, and in parts had to be cut away before any advance was possible. At 2pm the summit was reached, and Mr Grande named the peak Barnicoat in memory of his deceased wife, nee Miss Constance Barnicoat.

— ODT, 9.3.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)