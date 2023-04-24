House turned to scrap

A house pushed by a slip on to Wilkie Rd, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 1.5.1923

A slip in Wilkie road at 5 o’clock on Sunday night caused the collapse of a five-roomed house occupied by Mr S. Forrester.

The house slipped fully 30 feet, and is now resting on the footpath. One chimney top has fallen across the roof, and the other has crumpled on to the roof. Mr J. Scott and his two children were in the house at the time, but fortunately Mr Scott took alarm at the premonitory shaking and he and his family got out without injury. They must have had a really remarkable escape. The house swung to one side when it slipped and bulged in the wall of the adjacent house, occupied by a widow, Mrs Forrester, which has also been moved forward by the slip. The lean-to of Mr Scott’s house broke clear, and crashed into the back of Mrs Forrester’s house. At a first glance it would seem as if the lean-to had originally been part of Mrs Forrester’s house. The hill at the back has a big gap in it, and the houses on the top do not look too secure.



Times and Witness open appeal

With the endorsement of the Mayor, who considers that the step is necessary, we have decided to open a flood distress relief fund to be applied for the benefit of necessitous cases. We shall be pleased to receive and to acknowledge subscriptions to this fund, and we would ask those who are desirous of subscribing to forward their contributions to this office as promptly as possible. The Otago Daily Times and Witness Co subscribes £25 to the fund, and we have received a subscription of £25 from the Wilson Malt Extract Co, the managing director of which writes: "We trust many others will give quickly as the need is very urgent in many cases."



Waterlogged suburbs

Dunedin presented a very desolate appearance yesterday. In many of the suburbs indeed the results of the heavy rain on Sunday and yesterday morning are simply deplorable. In some places the flood waters have vanished, leaving a trail of loose stones and debris behind them. In other places, again, the water has increased in depth. This applies particularly to the South Dunedin, St Kilda, Musselburgh and Tainui areas. It is no exaggeration to say that the whole area is one big lake.



Gas supply uninterrupted

The Gas Department was able to continue its supply of gas last night from its reservoirs. It was expected that the damage caused to the retort benches by the flood would be remedied by midnight, and that the works would then be able to resume manufacturing.



Milton under water

The flood in Milton is the worst yet experienced and the water running down the main street is several feet deep. There is eight inches of water in the woollen mills, and Hitchon’s bacon factory is also inundated. There is two feet of water in most residences.



Grin and bear it

The galvanised buildings which formed the mechanical room at the Dental School and also the students’ common room and the dark room, were completely washed away by the Leith flood on Sunday. Portions of the buildings have been found as far down the harbour as Ravensbourne. Hundreds of pounds’ worth of stores have thus been destroyed. The school itself is in danger, as the water has worked into the foundation.

— ODT, 24.4.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)