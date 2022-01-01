100 years ago

    Art school to re-open

    Mr F.V. Ellis, new crafts master for Dunedin School of Art. — Otago Witness, 18.4.1922

    After many trials and vicissitudes the Dunedin School of Art, which is now under the control of the board of managers of the Technical College, is to be re-opened for the teaching of art classes.

    Renewed Everest attempt

    The grandstand crowd at Forbury for the Carnival Week trotting meeting. — Otago Witness, 14.2.1922

    The attack on Mount Everest is to be renewed in grim earnest this year. General Bruce who succeeds Colonel Howard Bury in the leadership of the British Expedition which made its preliminary assault...

    Sea power in Dunedin

    HMAS Melbourne steams up Otago Harbour on February 8, 1922. — Otago Witness, 14.2.1922

    In glorious sunshine and with scarcely a breath of wind stirring, HMAS Melbourne, the first vessel of the Australian Navy to pay an official public visit to New Zealand, arrived at Dunedin...

    Ratti chosen for Pope

    Rome, February 6: Cardinal Ratti was elected at the thirteenth ballot, receiving 38 votes. The new Pope is breaking all precedents. Instead of blessing the huge crowd from the...

    Pope Benedict dies

    The late Pope Benedict XV. — Otago Witness, 31.1.1922

    A telegram from Rome states that Extreme Unction was administered at 2 in the morning. Early in the forenoon, after an hour’s sleep, the Pope took liquid refreshment, and revived the faintest hope...

    Teachers’ accommodation

    H.P. Kinsman, of Natal, South Africa, winner of the 220 yard race during a visit of South African...

    The headmaster at the Otoku School recently wrote to the Otago Education Board, pointing out the disabilities under which he laboured in regard to a residence, and asked that a new one be erected....
