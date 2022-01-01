Skip to main content
Dunedin
21
|
14
Thursday,
Thu,
17
February
Feb
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
HRH in India’s capital
Delhi, February 15: The Prince reached Delhi in the afternoon.
Art school to re-open
Art school to re-open
After many trials and vicissitudes the Dunedin School of Art, which is now under the control of the board of managers of the Technical College, is to be re-opened for the teaching of art classes.
Cup returns to Waitemata
Cup returns to Waitemata
Sanders Cup 14-foot yacht series winner Desert Gold (Auckland, left) and Heather (Otago) - Otago Witness, 21.2.2922
Big Crowds for Sanders Cup
Big Crowds for Sanders Cup
All roads led to the harbour on Saturday afternoon when the fifth race in the Sanders Cup contest series was sailed. The public was there in its thousands, blackening the wharves and the foreshore,...
Renewed Everest attempt
Renewed Everest attempt
The attack on Mount Everest is to be renewed in grim earnest this year. General Bruce who succeeds Colonel Howard Bury in the leadership of the British Expedition which made its preliminary assault...
Sea power in Dunedin
Sea power in Dunedin
In glorious sunshine and with scarcely a breath of wind stirring, HMAS Melbourne, the first vessel of the Australian Navy to pay an official public visit to New Zealand, arrived at Dunedin...
Ratti chosen for Pope
Ratti chosen for Pope
Rome, February 6: Cardinal Ratti was elected at the thirteenth ballot, receiving 38 votes. The new Pope is breaking all precedents. Instead of blessing the huge crowd from the...
Churches at odds over Mardi Gras
Churches at odds over Mardi Gras
It appears that the Presbyterian Social Services Association has now definitely announced its intention of withdrawing from any participation in the forthcoming Mardi Gras, which was to be...
Seed farm retention urged
Seed farm retention urged
The monthly meeting of the executive committee of the Otago Expansion League was held on Wednesday night.
Power aplenty for Auckland — PM
Power aplenty for Auckland — PM
Mr A. Harris, continuing the discussion on the Public Works Statement, expressed disappointment at the decision to abandon temporarily the hydro-electric works at Arapuni.
Dunedin rolls out the best
Dunedin rolls out the best
When the campaign of street paving which is at present being carried out by the public works committee of the city council is completed Dunedin will have streets second to none...
Rolls-Royce ascends Vesuvius
Rolls-Royce ascends Vesuvius
It is a remarkable achievement to get up to the crater of Mount Vesuvius in any way. One usually has to climb up on his hands and knees. However, a handsome Rolls-Royce saloon car owned by C.A.H....
Reduced public service wages
Reduced public service wages
The Minister of Finance has bluntly stated in Parliament that the alternative to a reduction of salaries and wages in the public service is a reduction in the number of public servants.
Agriculture education moves
Agriculture education moves
Auckland: In proposing that a committee be appointed to inquire into the state of higher agricultural education in New Zealand, Professor Segar told the University Senate that the provisions for...
Bowls national double for locals
Bowls national double for locals
J. Rigby, of North East Valley Bowling Club (left), singles champion in the Dominion of New Zealand Bowling Association tournament, with runner-up P. Carolin, of St Kilda club. —...
Pope Benedict dies
Pope Benedict dies
A telegram from Rome states that Extreme Unction was administered at 2 in the morning. Early in the forenoon, after an hour’s sleep, the Pope took liquid refreshment, and revived the faintest hope...
Teachers’ accommodation
Teachers’ accommodation
The headmaster at the Otoku School recently wrote to the Otago Education Board, pointing out the disabilities under which he laboured in regard to a residence, and asked that a new one be erected....
Returned boost census returns
Returned boost census returns
The census of the Maori population shows a substantial increase of 2975, as compared with the returns for 1916 (telegraphs our Wellington correspondent).
Public service wage reduction
Public service wage reduction
Wellington: With respect to rumours which gained currency on Saturday and Sunday concerning reductions in the salaries of civil servants, the matter was referred by a New Zealand Times reporter to...
Automatic pistols handed in
Automatic pistols handed in
A member of the reporting staff of the Otago Daily Times was given some interesting information yesterday by Sergeant Boulton, officer in charge of the Dunedin arms department.
