Induction of Rev. Dr Merrington

Rev. E. N. Merrington, newly inducted into the pastoral charge of First Church, Dunedin, and Mrs Merrington. — Otago Witness, 11.12.1923.

Last night the Rev. Dr E. N. Merrington, recently of Brisbane, was inducted to the pastoral charge of First Church, which has been vacant since the resignation of the Rev. G. H. Balfour last March.

The service took place in First Church, and was very largely attended by members and friends of the congregation. Dr Galway was the organist, and the singing was led by a strong choir. The Rev. G. H. Jupp, Moderator of Presbytery, presided. The service opened with prayer, the singing of Psalm 100, and the reading of the first chapter of Joshua by the Rev. A. C. W. Standage.

After further prayer and praise the choir rendered the anthem, "The Lord is My Strength".



The public health

The Public Health Department supplies the following summary of the notifications of infectious diseases during November:

Scarlet Fever.— Otago, 1; South Otago, 4; Southland, 2.

Diphtheria.— Otago, 2; Southland, 1.

Tuberculosis — Otago, 7; South Otago, 3; Vincent, 1; Southland, 4.

Acute Primary Pneumonia. — Otago, 3; Vincent, 1; Southland. 1.

Lethargic Encephalitis.— Otago, 1. Edysipelas. — Otago, 2; Wallace. 1.

Puerperal Septicaemia.— South Otago, 1; Southland, 1.

Cerebro-spinal Meningitis. — Southland, 2.

Pneumonic Influenza. — South Otago, 1; Southland, 2.

Tetanus. — Waitaki, 1.

Total: 42.

The following deaths were reported by undertakers;—

Tuberculosis.— Otago, 4; South Otago, 2; Southland, 1,

Tetanus. — Waitaki, 1.

Acute Primary Pneumonia. — Waitaki, 1; Southland, 1.

Pneumonic Influenza.— South Otago 1

Total: 11.



The curate’s egg

Sir,— It was with a feeling of regret that I saw the notification of the appointment of another single man to the cure of Port Chalmers, for I feel that this is a rank injustice to the married clergy.

Twice within the year good parishes have been given to single men. There are men in the country living on less than £200 a year with families dependent on them, who have just as good qualifications in every way as these other men, yet they are passed by, and men who have no children to be educated and who have not the pressing needs of the other men are appointed to the town parishes.

I think it is time a protest was made in the name of justice that a fairer way of nomination was adopted than by a board of three men.— I am, etc., Justice.



O Brother, where art thou?

To open the door and to find standing a brother whom he had thought buried in France was the other day the pleasant experience of a Dunedin resident prominent in the prohibition movement. The brother was one of "the younger sons," and, like many of his kind, he had left the hearth of his home to seek his fortune at an early age, gradually drifting out of the habit of corresponding with his family. When the war came he was in Australia, and he lost no time in "joining up." By a series of misunderstandings, the impression grew up that he had been shot in 1917. So he was, although not fatally, and he still suffers from the effects of his wounds. However, this disability has not prevented him from finding, since his return, the fortune that formerly proved elusive, and the joy of his brother at the unexpected meeting was intensified by the discovery that the other had prospered exceedingly during the time his kith and kin thought him dead.

— ODT, 5.12.1923