Influenza cases increase

New Zealand troops queueing to place bets at the totalisator run on the gymkhana sports at a New Zealand base in France. - Otago Witness, 27.11.1918.

Dr Faris (District Health Officer), who was able to resume duty yesterday, informed us that the number of notifications of pneumonic cases yesterday morning was 32 - 18 in the Otago Southland District and 14 in the Southland Hospital District.

No notifications were received from the Waitaki district. This shows a decrease of three as compared with Tuesday's notifications.

The number of cases admitted to the hospital yesterday showed a considerable increase, but Dr Bowie (acting-superintendent) is confident that the turning point will be reached in a few days. A gratifying feature is that the average number of deaths is decreasing, and a large number of severe cases of pneumonia have already either recovered or are well on the way to recovery.

Dr Bowie informs us that bacteriological investigations of the disease disclosed some time ago that the same organism was present as was found in cases of the disease in Great Britain, Europe, and Australia. From information gained from local medical men it is quite evident that though the epidemic is undoubtedly severe, a great many people have become unnecessarily frightened.

It should be borne in mind that in the preservation of health the psychological factor - the influence of mind over body - is perhaps the most important. It is an established fact that a person's mind forces can retard or assist infection, illness, or even death.

Anyone with normal physical resisting power to bacteriological attack has his armour more easily pierced when his mental resistance is weakened, but on the other hand if a person is possessed of both resistances and also follows the simple and hygienic recommendations of the authorities he is trebly reinforced.

German mine exploded

Captain Hall-Thompson, accompanied by Petty Officer West, on Wednesday week exploded the German mine found at Wairongomai (Otaki) recently.

The spectacle was witnessed by a large number of people. The explosion was plainly heard several miles off, and at Otaki township, a distance of four to five miles, houses shook, and windows rattled.

Mr A. J. Knocks carefully took measurements of the hole made by the explosion, and found the circumference was no less than 84ft, the diameter 25ft, and the depth 15ft. Fragments of the casing of the mine were hurled in various directions, and many of the pieces were sent about 800 yards. There was an eager rush for fragments, which will serve as mementoes.

Opossum skin raid

Two Dunedin detectives and an Acclimatisation Society ranger, in company with Constable Hayward, of Owaka, raided a number of places at Houipapa in search of opossum skins. Needless to say, there was some stir. In only one instance were skins found, and a prosecution is likely to follow in this case.

US-Japan radio link

A high-power wireless system is to be established between Japan and the United States. This will relieve the cables and will prevent the consequent delays which at times cause great inconvenience. The proposed station will work with another on the Pacific coast, and will constitute one of the longest direct wireless services in the world.

- ODT 22.11.1918.

