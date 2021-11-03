Irish peace in balance

Sinn Fein leader Eamon de Valera. —Otago Witness, 6.9.192 COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

London, November 1: It is understood in Government circles that the Anglo-Irish negotiations have reached an extremely critical stage. Mr De Valera has given his plenipotentiaries very definite instructions. Mr Lloyd George has practically abandoned his idea of going to Washington this week. The Times, in an editorial, says that the Prime Minister’s answer to the terms of the indictment are complete.

Regarding the progress of the negotiations, he gave the only assurance which is possible to alleviate the present grave anxiety. He told the country plainly that the conference would not break up till the conscience of the Government is free. If he adheres to his intention to hazard all on the possibility of achieving an honourable peace which will strengthen the Empire he will have done all that the most devoted friends of Irish peace can ask of him.

Upset over bowls charges

Queenstown: There is great indignation here at the present time amongst local bowlers and visitors at the Tourist Department’s increased charges for games in the Domain. Season tickets have been increased from 30 shillings to £3 3s, commutation tickets from 7s 6 pence for 12 games to 12s for 12 hours’ play, and from 9 pence per game to 1s 6d per hour, per player for casual games. The use of shoes is charged for at the rate of 1s 6d per half day. In the case of the casual player the new charge amounts to a 400 percent rise, and in season and commutation tickets the increase is over 100 percent.

As it takes at least 2 hours to play a game of double doubles or rigsthat means that if visitors who take out commutation tickets play one game per day which is very moderate it will cost them 21s per week. The cost to casual players will be 27s per week.

The official who drew up the new charges could hardly have ever played a game of bowls in his life, or he would not have set down the price of bowls at so much per hour. Doubles can be played in two hours, but very often a rinks game lasts well into three hours, and would therefore cost the visitor 3s, besides shoes at 1s 6d. With such extortionate charge bowls will be only a rich man's game. Members of the local club have declined to take out season tickets, and have withdrawn their bowls, and it is on the cards that their subscriptions will go to form the nucleus of a fund for putting down a private green in the town.

A meeting will be held tomorrow evening. It is almost certain too, that the visitors will not pay the new fees, so that unless the fees are considerably reduced there will practically be no play on the green this season. It is largely due to the activities of the local bowling club that the Tourist Department’s green had become so popular in past years.

(Since writing above, the local tourist officer has receive telegraphic advice that the new charges are not to come into operation until further advised. It would appear from this that the department has found out that it has made a mistake).

Many posts for postmaster

Mr E.N. Falck, who has just been appointed postmaster at Gore, after 10 years as relieving postmaster for the Dunedin and Invercargill districts, has the unique record of having relieved the postmasters at every office of any importance in Otago and Southland, some of them time and again.

Mr Falck’s first engagement at relieving was in 1894, just after he had been transferred to Dunedin from Lawrence. In those days there were no special officers for this work. Mr Falck was sent to Palmerston, where the late Mr Potter was then postmaster.

From there he went by coach to Naseby, his fellow passenger being the late Judge Ward. The postmaster at Naseby at that time was the late Mr Keele. Naseby was a very busy little centre in those days. From Naseby he went to Ophir, and there relieved the postmaster, Mr J. Hay (now of the Electoral Department, Wellington). Mr Falck did some relieving work every year from 1894 until 1912, when he was permanently appointed to the position of relieving officer. — ODT, 3.11.1921.