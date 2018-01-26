Kawarau pillars fall

The late Mr A. McLennan’s woolshed and shepherds’ home at Dunrobin, Shag Valley. — Otago Witness, 23.1.1918.

The greatest interest was taken yesterday in the falling of the two huge pillars which have been built in the Kawarau River. Yesterday many people travelled to Cromwell from all parts of Otago to witness the unique event.

The morning broke beautifully fine. A procession of motor cars, motor wagons, and other vehicles steamed out of Cromwell for the mouth of the gorge, and at half-past 10 the locality presented a scene never before known in its history. For a distance of about a mile the precipitous left-hand side of the Gorge was sprinkled with bunches of sightseers anxiously awaiting to witness the fall. On the right side there must have been well on to 2000 people.

At 20 minutes past 10 o’clock the engine of the works sounded its whistle to give a 10-minutes warning of the momentous event. All eyes were at once fixed on the big column which was to fall first and after a wait of 20 minutes the Cromwell Band struck up "God Save the King", and Mrs P. R. Sargood stepped forward to press the button which was to electrically fire the gelignite charge under the base of the pillar. A minor explosion on Tuesday had blown off a piece of the bottom shoulder, leaving a gap at the foot of the pillar, thus rendering to-day’s operation easier. The gelignite answered at once to the firing of the charge. The huge mass appeared to spring forward and lean slightly over as a tremor ran through its length. Momentarily it hung in the air, and then slowly bent and fell with a mighty crash into the river, the spray rising to a height of about 60ft. From the time the explosion occurred till the pillar struck the water was just under nine seconds. The pillar appeared to give a roll when it again came to view, and the water of the river surged back and then quickly resumed its onward flow, covering the obstruction. The pillar had apparently leapt out from its base as the explosion occurred, leaving a gap between its lower end and the bank of about 20ft. When it came to rest and when the pillar had finally settled, it was seen that it was lying in a diagonal position, its top facing upstream.

Irrigation advocate

A fine spirit of optimism marked the speech delivered by Mr P. R. Sargood yesterday at the interesting ceremony — a ceremony specially interesting in its engineering aspect — connected with the project of the damming of the Kawarau river as a step towards the irrigation of the Cromwell flats. Mr Sargood is not a visionary or a dreamer, but a shrewd man of business who is by training and as the result of experience disposed to be cautious and conservative.

Conscientious objectors

Replying to a question in the House as to the treatment of conscientious objectors, the Minister of Defence said: "There were 14 men who were sent Home, like all the other troops that are sent. This is a summary of the position in regard to these 14 so-called conscientious objectors: Men alleging religious objection, 5; men alleging hardship or public interest, 5; men who did not appeal at all, 4. On arrival in England they were dealt with exactly as other soldiers. They were not privileged to receive special consideration. They were medically fit, and capable of undergoing training. All the conscientious objectors who have been sent to England, except two, have agreed to do their duty. — ODT. 26.1.1918.