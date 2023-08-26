Lacklustre All Blacks win

A lone New South Wales player is about to face an All Black onslaught during the teams’ test match at Carisbrook — Otago Witness, 4.9.1923

Maintaining pathway to the sea

I do not think that there was one spectator at Carisbrook on Saturday who was not disappointed with the display of the New Zealand backs. The backs started off badly, and they did not improve as the game went on. They had no apparent system, no combination, and, moreover, the inside backs would not "stop them", as the saying goes. There was too much solo following up by the All Black forwards on Saturday, and had the place-kicks which were given to the Welshmen in easy positions been converted they might have won. Their place-kicking was very poor. Had it been a hard, dry ground, I imagine the New South Wales team would have romped through the opposition and won. As it was the Welsh team showed that it has a speedy, cleverthree-quarter line, two capable half-backs and a safe full-back. In the three-quarter line the Welshmen have some top-notchers — fast, tricky, quick to cut in and make an opening. The Welshmen have a fine set of backs, and they played up to the reputation which had preceded them. They made the defence look very weak at times. The Welsh forwards played a tireless game. They stuck to the play from start to finish, and at the beginning of the second half it looked as if the All Blacks were a beaten team, as the Light Blue pack were outplaying the opposing pack. Then the Blues tired, and the Black forwards came again with the greatest determination and had the game won at the finish. New Zealand 19 points, New South Wales 9 points. — by ‘Full Back’

The Lower Harbour road between Port Chalmers and the Heads suffered considerably by the recent floods. The Waikouaiti County Council temporarily cleared the slips and two washed culverts are now reconstructed. One of these is near Mr W. Lewis’s residence, and the other is in front of Captain Fenton’s property, south of Pulling Point. This foreshore road, which is the only outlet for a number of settlers down the harbourside, is similarly situated to the foreshore road on the opposite side of the harbour, in that rates for upkeep can be collected from settlers on one side of the road only. The harbour itself is, of course, on the other side.

Settlers using the Lower Harbour road remark that they have not been so fortunate as those across the harbour in the matter of getting Government grants and other assistance to keep the road in decent order. The Harbour Board, however, in the interest of its tenants, has allocated a considerable sum for expenditure in improving this road provided that the County Council makes application for a subsidy to supplement it. This would put the road in fair order.

Climate threat to aviation

One of the problems of aviation is the effect which climate has upon aeroplanes as at present constructed. Variations of heat and cold bring about a corresponding expansion or contraction in the parts of the machine, and as some of these are of wood and others of metal the extent of the variation is different in respect to each. The machines need a large amount of attention when passing through varying climatic conditions, as they do on long trips. It is considered that this problem of climatic influence would be solved by the introduction of the all-metal aeroplane. — ODT, 27.8.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden