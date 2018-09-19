Land tenure and rabbits

A general view of the ruins of Arras, showing the cathedral in the background. — Otago Witness, 18.9.1918.

The Minister of Agriculture is credited with having said, within the past few days, that it is the intention of his department to enforce strictly the law relating to the rabbit nuisance and the destruction of noxious weeds.

Moreover, the statement is attributed to him that the Government will probably endeavour, during the ensuing session, to secure the passage of a slight amendment of the Rabbit Act, which will make the regulations much more stringent in the future.

The failure of the existing law to produce any appreciable impression on the extent of the rabbit pest in Otago is patent. This is probably less due to defects in the system of inspection than to the smallness of the fines that are imposed upon landowners who do not comply with the provisions of the law.

A useful effect would almost certainly be produced if greater latitude were accorded magistrates in the infliction of penalties for failure to take the necessary steps to destroy rabbits.

US peace terms reinforced

Washington: The Secretary of State (Mr Lansing) has issued the following statement:- ‘‘I am authorised by the President to state that the following will be the reply of this Government to Austria-Hungary’s Note proposing an unofficial conference of the belligerents’’:-

The Government of the United States feels that there is only one reply which it can make to the suggestion of the Imperial Austro-Hungarian Government.

The United States Government has repeatedly and with entire candour stated the terms upon which the United States would consider peace, and the Government can and will entertain no proposal for a conference upon a matter concerning which the Government has made its position and purpose so plain.

United States officials, Senators, and Congressmen warmly endorse President Wilson’s reply. The newspapers also support the President’s attitude. Senator Chamberlain, chairman of the Senate Military Committee, stated: ‘‘The time is not ripe for consideration of peace. The war must be fought out until the enemy is decisively beaten.’’

Russian reign of terror

London: The Morning Post’s Stockholm correspondent reports: The reign of terror continues in Russia. Business men, scientists, and officers have been arrested wholesale, and the last list of executions includes the Grand Duke Paul Alexandrovitch, Sterchovski (War Minister in Kerensky’s Cabinet), and Sarudin (ex-Minister of Justice).

Tram advertising opposed

The monthly meeting of the Town-planning Society was held last night. Mr J. L. Salmond presided. The Chairman stated that the City Council at its last meeting sprang a surprise on the people by granting a firm permission to advertise on the outside of tram-cars. The feeling was that such a thing should not be allowed in the city.

It represented a disfigurement, and the amount which the council would receive did not warrant the step taken. The society did not want to appear as idealists, but the city could be helped to prosperity without doing things that offended. He moved that the society express its strong disapproval of the action of the council and urge the council to reconsider. The motion was carried.

— ODT, 19.8.1918.

