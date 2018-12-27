Last rites row

An orchard in full bearing at Coal Creek Flat. - Otago Witness, 11.12.1918.

New South Wales, or, at any rate, that section of it which concerns itself with church matters, has been convulsed with rage during the past week.

Quite an exciting struggle developed between the religious bodies and the Federal Cabinet, and the latter, which was hopelessly in the wrong, ended the trouble by surrendering. The affairs started at the Quarantine Station.

One of the heroic nurses who have been fighting here to keep the plague out of Australia was stricken down with the disease, and it was presently seen that her cause was hopeless.

Knowing that she was dying, and being a devout Roman Catholic, she begged for a priest to administer the consolation usual in such cases.

The quarantine officers would not allow a priest to enter the station. The Catholic authorities here applied to the Federal Government, stating that a priest was ready to enter, and would stay there and comply with all necessary rules.

Still the Government refused, on the ground that not one person more than was necessary should be exposed to infection. The nurse died, still calling for a priest.

Of course the Catholic community was tremendously excited over the event, and the action of the authorities was so callous and completely indefensible that the heads of other churches supported the Catholics. The Rev. Professor Macintyre, the leader of Presbyterian thought here, published some scathing letters.

He said that the incident simply confirmed the general impression that the average politician, in administrative affairs, never took religious and moral values into account. It was ascertained that others who had died in quarantine had sought religious consolation, and had died without it, and had been buried by laymen.

A demand was formulated for the admission of two chaplains - one Protestant and one Catholic. This also was curtly refused. Then excitement ran high. Public opinion, led by all the newspapers, was solidly against the Government. The Roman Catholics were particularly active, and held indignation meetings everywhere.

There was a dramatic incident when the Venerable Archdeacon Kelly, head of the Roman Catholic Church, drove to the gates of the station and formally demanded admittance.

It was refused by the military guard. ''I admire the manly action of your Grace,'' said the sergeant, ''but I cannot admit you.'' ''What would you do if I tried to enter?'' asked the prelate. ''I would treat your Grace very kindly,'' said the soldier, ''but I may not allow you in.''

The Archbishop formally protested and left. Next day the Government gave way, and chaplains were admitted.

- ODT 27.12.1918

