Leave payments lacking

The British Army on the Western Front: Soldiers on a bathing parade at the sea coast. — Otago Witness, 20.2.1918.

Sir,- I notice by your paper that the men of the Main Body who are coming home on furlough, are to be classed as soldiers on leave without pay.

Is that a right position to take up? These men deserve of our best, and yet our Government, which is so generous with other people’s money, is to treat these men in this shabby manner. These men have been away for about 3 years defending our right to liberty and freedom, and when they desire to return home for a few weeks, the Defence Department cannot afford to pay them the money they more than deserve. If the Government is so short of money, let it reduce the salaries of some of the many high-paid permanent men in this country. Ask the people the following question and the answer would be for the Main Body men:- "Should the Main Body men be paid for their furlough, or should they not be paid, and Mr Massey and Sir Joseph Ward go Home and spend another £4000?"

It is no use beating about the bush. The public should protest against the Government spending thousands to send two Ministers Home on a trip while it does not pay the Main Body men who return on furlough. Most of these men have dependents, and if their pay is stopped, what then? All that is asked for these men is a "Square Deal".

Are they not to get one? I hope, sir, that your sympathies will be with these poor unfortunate Main Body men, and that you will use your influence to move (if possible) the Government to a realisation of its duty to our first volunteers. — I am, etc. Brother of four fighting men.(It is fair to point out that it is not because it "cannot afford to pay the men who are on furlough" that the Government has decided against the payment of them but because it is considered that, as compared with the men who have not received leave, they are relatively fortunate. — Ed. O.D.T.)

St Clair planting

The work of laying out grass strips and planting trees at Dunottar and in Valpy street, St Clair, has been completed. The Works Committee of the City Council states: It is expected that the residents will take an interest in keeping the grass plots tidy opposite their frontages, and the committee has pleasure in recording its appreciation of the public spirit displayed by the residents of Valpy street in attending to grass-cutting and keeping the plots tidy generally. It is regretted, however, that so far the residents of Claremont street, Dunottar, have not responded in the same manner, with the result that the street presents a most untidy appearance. It is hoped that these conditions will not be allowed to continue, but that those concerned will see that the plots are cleaned up and the grass cut regularly, otherwise the effect of the improvements carried out by the council will be entirely lost.

Motley crew

In sore plight from labour shortage, a district farmer with a ripe field of grain made a "round-up" of anything masculine possessing a pair of hands (states the Wyndham Farmer). His commandeer included an itinerant dealer in skins and hides, the resident pulpiteer, a flaxmiller, and sundry neighbours. Splendid work was accomplished by the team, the parson and the pedlar proving second to none among the stocks. — ODT, 18.2.1918.

