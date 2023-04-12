Leech proposes female patrol

Edith Frances Cloquet Leech, candidate for Dunedin City Council. — Otago Witness, 17.4.1923

Mrs E.F.C. Leech, the first woman candidate to contest a seat on the Dunedin City Council, opened her campaign in the Overseas’ Club rooms yesterday afternoon. Between 30 and 40 ladies attended.

Mrs Leech received a round of applause. She was not, she said, a stranger to the people present, and they knew that she had made a study of civic affairs for years. The local body elections touched the lives of the people more closely than most of the Government legislation, yet

the people were very apathetic towards these elections. It was unfair to keep on blaming the council for mistakes, for it had to be remembered that a town got the council it deserved. She appealed to them to back their women at the elections.

Her platform was mainly concerned with the welfare of the women and children. For instance, there was no watering of the dusty street at the back of the Hospital, and the dust was blown into that building. Sanitation was another question

that required more attention — sanitation in back yards, boarding houses and houses to let. Women inspectors would be valuable for this class of work, for women had a natural inclination in this way that men did not possess.

They should, of course, go through the study that would properly qualify them for the position. Another avenue in which female inspectors could be used was the inspection of the handling, storage and distribution of food. Also important, proceeded Mrs

Leech, was the question of the reserves.

As they knew, recent regrettable occurrences had taken place in these places, and as the town grew larger, the menace would become greater. It was therefore necessary to adequately protect the children who played on the reserves, and a patrol of women could be used with good results in that district.



Otokia Creek a ‘menace’



The Hon G.J. Anderson (Minister of Marine) proceeded to Brighton yesterday morning to discuss various matters regarding which representations had been made to him.

The first matter brought under the notice of the Minister was the silting up of the mouth of the creek, which enters the sea just beside the domain. The members of the board pointed out that the portion of the creek between its mouth and the bridge at the township was vested in the Marine Department.

As a result of the silting there was a lagoon just below the bridge, and in this more or less stagnant water a large number of children paddled and bathed, especially during the holiday season, when Brighton was crowded with visitors.

This, it was contended, was a menace to health, and the assistance of the department was sought so as to enable the board to restore matters to a sanitary condition.

Mr Stevenson stated that if the Minister could see his way to have the portion of the creek below the bridge vested in the Domain Board and could make a grant of £15 per annum the board would undertake the responsibility of keeping the channel open. This request was sympathetically received by Mr Anderson, who promised to go carefully into the matter and see if he could render the assistance desired. The Minister was next approached on assistance from the Government with building a public hall. Mr Anderson promised to bring the matter under the notice of the Hon Mr Guthrie on his return to Wellington.



Cyclists, walkers not sharing



The ordinary meeting of the City Council was held last night. After Cr Wilson had moved the adoption of the works committee’s report, Cr Tapley said that he was glad that the works committee had decided to erect notices on the cycle track on the Anderson’s Bay road, but he thought that there was still some danger unless a line of demarcation was made defining the cycle track and the footway.

He had been informed that several persons and children had been knocked down by cyclists riding at night without lights. Cr Wilson said that if the cyclists did not keep to the right side of the Anderson’s Bay track they should be prevented from using it altogether.

This had not been done before, as a large deputation of those who used the path had waited on the council with a view to being still permitted to use the track.

