Long faces as Cartoon wins

Cartoon leads in the Hunters' Hurdle Handicap, followed by Vincent, which fell, injuring rider C. Rusk, and Sherlock. — Otago Witness, 18.9.1923

The Otago Hunt Club held its annual race meeting on Saturday. The fact that Cartoon had the services of A. Wormald, in addition to the Sarto gelding pleasing the eye more than any of the others, resulted in establishing him a good favourite for the Hunters’ Hurdles.

Vincent tipped out at the stand double, and Cartoon kept the field fairly busy during the journey. He gave an improved display of hurdling, and won well from Claverhouse, who would have been far more dangerous if his pilot had ridden him into his hurdles, instead of riding with a long rein and in consequence getting thrown back in the saddle at each jump. Sherlock faded out in the run from the last hurdle, and Plasticene gave the best display of the others. Ukulele was pulled up after crossing the stand hurdle.

The winner had to undergo a protest on the grounds of not being properly qualified, but after hearing evidence the objection was dismissed.

Principal farewelled

The Kaikorai School Hall was packed on Saturday night when a public farewell was tendered by the residents of the district to Mr W.C. Allnutt, on the occasion of his retirement from the headmastership of the school, after 34 years of service in that position.

A plug for glass treatment

Here’s a way to prepare the windshield to keep the vision clear — just step into some convenient tobacco store when you feel the first drops of a shower and buy a plug of "chewing." Slice off one side so the fresh leaf is exposed, and then rub this cut side up and down on the glass, repeating several times, until the entire surface has been rubbed over and over.

This covers it with a thin film of oil, perfectly transparent. When it rains the water will run off like water on a duck’s back, and your glass will be very clear.

Welding method creates buzz

The rapid strides made by electric welding in the last few years are of great interest in engineering circles. The uses to which electric welding have been put have always been of great interest, and the engineering fraternity of Dunedin have now an opportunity of seeing some practical work being carried out by this process. Mr C. Curtayne, chief demonstrator for the Quasi-Arc Company, and his assistant, Mr J. Lyall, are at present in Dunedin engaged in giving demonstrations and tuition to several of their clients.

Fascists’ foreign foray

That Signor Mussolini and his colleagues have achieved a great measure of success in the discharge of their domestic responsibilities is to be cordially acknowledged. Notable improvements have been effected in the public administration; waste has been ruthlessly stopped and the public finances have been placed on a much sounder footing than that on which they previously rested; and the new policy affecting the relations between the Church and the State has proved distinctly satisfactory. Judged by its domestic record the Fascist movement has been highly successful. The leaders of it seem scarcely to appreciate the fact that they cannot pursue a policy of violence in their handling of foreign affairs and retain the confidence and respect of the world. — editorial

Tokyo damage tallied

It is understood that the experts of the Home Department have already decided upon a general plan for the reconstruction of the capital. The latest report states that 71 percent of Tokio’s buildings were destroyed, burned or damaged, and 67 percent of the population were affected. — ODT, 10.9.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden