The picturesque township of Clyde, situated at the mouth of the Clyde-Cromwell Gorge. - Otago Witness, 13.2.1918.

At the monthly meeting of the Otago Motor Club Mr Stevenson moved that the club rescind the resolution passed at the December meeting to contribute a share pro rata of the cost of the appeal against the conviction of motorists travelling at a speed of 12 miles per hour.

Several members of the Wairarapa Motor Club were fined, and the club had asked the Otago Club to contribute towards the cost of appealing against the decision. Mr McGeorge seconded the motion. Mr Wright said it was time that low speed limits were abolished, and the club should approach the City Council on the matter. Other speakers contended that the present speed limit in the city was ridiculous. The speed limit ought to be forwarded to 10 or 12 miles an hour. In America speed limits were becoming unpopular. A car running at a speed of 10 or 12 miles was more under command than it was at four miles an hour. Another speaker said that if the low limits were abolished the roads would be infested with road hogs. The motion to rescind was carried.

Encouraging botany

The Otago Expansion League has a new venture on the stocks. At a meeting of the Educational Committee on Monday night a scheme was outlined which it is hoped will stimulate the intelligent and practical knowledge of the school lads of Otago in utilitarian botany. The idea is to utilise the spirit of emulation as between school and school for the possession of a handsome trophy, the honour of which it is hoped will be as eagerly competed for as the football banner. The purpose of the proposer of this composition is to give the rising generation an intelligent interest in and a love for skilled cultivation of the earth. Another interesting proposal from a country correspondent was received by the Country Development Committee. It is a far-reaching idea to utilise the services of a number of returned soldiers in stocking our mountain and forest reserves with a valuable fur-bearing animal, the multiplication of which in a few years would produce lucrative occupation for an army of hunters and trappers - a trade which the writer believes would be avidly sought after.

Diphtheria outbreak

Forty-five actual and 39 ``carrier'' diphtheria cases were reported in the Southland Health District during January. Previously, actual and carrier cases have been counted together, the totals for the last three months of 1917 being: - October, 101; November, 107; December, 111.

Bull attack

Two horses wandering at Coal Creek on Wednesday last gained an entrance to one of Mr Manderson's paddocks, where a dairy herd were quietly browsing. The intruders were subsequently found with severe shoulder and girth wounds; so much so that one of the animals had to be destroyed. Inquiries led to the conclusion that a bull had resented the intrusion of the horses, with the result that the latter were severely gored.

Heel damage

The very small heels on some of the footwear worn by ladies were the subject of a reference by the engineer in a letter to the Works Committee of the New Plymouth Borough Council when he described the damage done to newly laid asphalt on the town footpaths. - ODT, 13.2.1918.