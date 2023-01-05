Many ways to have a good time

Boys of the Dunedin YMCA stop for lunch on the way to a summer camp at Manapouri. — Otago Witness, 6.2.1923

A camping party of 10 YMCA members, under the leadership of Mr Robin Adair, returned on Tuesday afternoon from a ten days’ encampment at Lake Manapouri. The company travelled there and back in a motor lorry, covering a distance of 450 miles. Good roads favoured the trip most of the way and after 18 hours on the road the destination was reached without any mishap. Progress was very slow across the "Wilderness", a wild, tortuous and arid plain running for some 15 miles in approaching the lake. Two twisting wheel-ruts winding through gravel river beds, baked clay and bog offer an apology for a road. This belt of desert is dotted here and there with clumps of sub-alpine bog pine, while great boulders lie half buried along the water-courses. These latter are supposed to be placed in their present position by the momentum of ice in the glacial age. Almost in an instant beautiful Manapouri was seen, a remarkable contrast with the sudden disappearance of the Wilderness. The campsite was set in the bush on the fringes of the lake, an ideal spot in close proximity to which were the clear currents of the Waiau, dense forest, abundant firewood, safe (though cold) bathing and a sandy shore. So dense was the bush that it required some inspection to locate the tents pitched in snug clearings and partly hidden by foliage. The camp arrangements were of such a nature as to make it obligatory for every man to share fully in the work. Dividing the company into units of five, each "tribe" had the responsibility for its own cooking, pitching the tent, building its fireplace, gathering firewood and bush material for beds, etc. Since seven of the young men had not experienced a camp before, it can be seen that there was every provision for learning the ways of the woods. As in most camps, the big bonfire on the lake shore became the central attraction. One night Mr Murrell delighted the boys with his story of the birds and plants and how the track to the Sounds was discovered and made. He spoke confidently of the day when there would be a great highway connecting Manapouri with the wonderfully spacious waterways of the Doubtful, Thompson, Smith and Bradshaw Sounds. The track, across which the party made its way, is certainly open to immense possibilities. Down through the long glades of birch forest, fern gardens, by foaming torrents, and under towering mountains singing with their cascades leaping hundreds of feet into chasms the track winds on for nearly 12 miles. The day chosen by the campers to make the trip was unfortunate. Heavy, soaking rain had fallen all the previous night and continued through the following two days. This made the track spongy and boggy, the rocky steeps very slippery, and the tiny creeks violent torrents. — ODT, 5.1.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden