Memorial to NZ soldiers

Unveiling of the New Zealand war memorial at Longueval, France on October 8, 1922: attending (from left) General Sir Alexander Godley, Senator Ernest Cauvin, New Zealand high commissioner to Britain Sir James Allen, New Zealand attorney-general Sir Francis Dillon Bell (speaking), the memorial's architect Samuel Hurst Seager (behind), prime minister of Newfoundland Richard Squires, the 'cure' (parish priest) of Longeval and others. Photos: Otago Witness, 26.12.1922

London, October 6: Sir James Allen and Lady Allen, Sir Francis Bell and Sir A. Godley, and Mrs Rolleston proceeded to Longueval for the unveiling of the New Zealand Memorial on Sunday.The New Zealand monument at Longueval is in the form of an obelisk. It will stand on the high ground and will be easily seen from all the surrounding villages and from the roads leading to them. The monument itself has a diameter of 23 feet, the encircling railings having a diameter of 46ft. Outside the railings there is to be a 14ft road and encircling the road a plantation 14ft wide. Besides the inscriptions on the stone, there will be in the front the New Zealand badge now being used on the headstones. Around this will be carved a wreath of laurels, contained within a square panel, with a border of conventional Maori ornament. On the front face of the obelisk the inscription will read: “In honour of the men of the New Zealand Division, First Battle of the Somme, 1916.”



Make Lake Logan a park

For over nine years the Board has now been been using the lake area as a dumping ground. It seized the opportunity of using it for this purpose without the prospect of deriving a penny of revenue from the reclamation effected through the dumping. The public was given to believe years ago that if it was to be deprived of a sheet of water suitable for aquatic sports it would at least receive in return an area of land that might be devoted to recreation. There is, however, no apparent disposition on the Board’s part to concern itself with fulfilment of assurances of the past. It is urged in some quarters to be just to itself rather than generous to the city. It is not, of course, the Board’s business to provide recreation grounds. Let it then find satisfaction in the thought that it has, without any departure from its proper policy, provided a fine recreation area in circumstances that have proved very advantageous to itself. In the light of the history, it is not for the Board to regard the Lake Logan area today in terms of hard revenue. It might fittingly hand it over at a nominal rental to the authority which is in a position to make a desirable use of it. — editorial



Tyres getting bigger

One of the unmistakable tendencies of the present moment in motordom is the drift toward larger tyres. Private motorists have already discovered the efficacy of this practice in the use of over-size tyres and the fitting of larger tyres as standard equipment by makers of two of the most popular cars indicates official sanction of the idea. Our ideas on tyre service have undergone radical revision in tho past few years. The coming of the cord tyre has worked a revolution regarding the real meaning of tyre mileage. In the older days tyres were a prime source of trouble while they lasted, and the maximum mileage that we had a right to expect was three or four thousand miles. As the skill of the tyre builders grew, the mileage that they managed to build into their products increased until it was not uncommon to find fabric tyres giving seven or eight thousand miles. Individual car owners long since discovered that by fitting their cars with over-size cords they could not only get remarkable long service, but at the same time comfort in maximum degree. And now the manufacturers are acknowledging the justice of this stand by equipping their cars with larger tyres to ensure their patrons of tyre comfort.

— ODT, 9.10.1922; compiled by Peter Dowden