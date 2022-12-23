Milford Track has capacity

Clinton Valley, on the Milford Track. — Otago Witness, 5.12.1922

The local tourist office reported a slight lull yesterday in the rush of the holiday traffic, but nevertheless, and in spite of the shipping strike, the season has been an exceedingly busy one. Curiously enough the Milford Track has been comparatively neglected, and remains indeed the only place where the Tourist Department can still provide for a number of visitors. Thetrack this season is in better condition than it has ever been, and there is a launch provided at the Milford Sound end. Mr Govan, of the Te Anau Hotel, is making things most interesting for visitors by running excursions to the beautiful fiords of Te Anau which have never before been regularly open to visitors.



Beach retention improves

The sand at St Clair has been making up splendidly during the last few months, and at present there is a fine children’s playground between the Esplanade and the sea. The manuka barricades seem to be serving a useful purpose in banking up the sand, and the extent of the drift can be gauged from the fact that the innermost piles of the big groynes erected last year are

now buried to the top.



Christmas goodies for seafarers

The ladies connected with the Sailors’ Rest are preparing for a Christmas tea for the seamen in port on Monday evening and would be grateful for any help the friends of the sailor can give them in the way of provisions or cash or books and magazines. Several donations and gifts in kind have already been received but as it is anticipated that there will be a large attendance

of the crews of the vessels in harbour more will be very welcome. Any spare reading matter will prove of great service to the men when they are afloat once more.



Drive-by victim withholds fare

An amusing incident occurred early yesterday evening at a city tramstop, where a man, who was in a pleasant state of geniality, awaited a tram, but whose good humour gradually evaporated as his frantic waving produced no effect upon the motormen. However, his patience was rewarded, and he boarded a tram and started to chat pleasantly to his follow passengers. On

the conductor asking for his fare, he quite politely and emphatically refused to pay his penny, as he had had to wait while six trams passed him. He volunteered his name and address in a friendly ways. — ODT, 23.12.1922

Compiled by Peter Dowden