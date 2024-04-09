Milton officer invested

Governor-General John Rushworth Jellicoe, Viscount Jellicoe of Scapa Flow, invests Brigadier-General Alexander Edward Stewart DSO, of Milton, with the order of CMG during his recent southern tour. — Otago Witness, 13.5.1924

The official visit of his Excellency the Governor-General (Viscount Jellicoe) yesterday to Milton, Kaitangata and Balclutha was favoured with delightful weather.

The first place of call was the Tokomairiro District High School grounds. The local school children, under Mr J. Bowie, rector of the school, were assembled on three sides of a square, and their numbers were augmented by the scholars from Tokoiti, Milburn and Milton Convent Schools. There was also a large attendance of the general public, the woollen mills and shops being closed from 10am.

An important function in the official ceremony was the investiture of the CMG honours to Colonel A.E. Stewart DSO, which was performed by Lord Jellicoe, who remarked that it was fitting and a great privilege to invest a Milton citizen with those honours in his native town and amongst them with whom he had been associated throughout life. The warrant conferring the Order of St Michael and St George was then read by Captain Curtis (private secretary), the warrant dating back to June 3, 1919, although the official ceremony had been delayed until the present time.

The school children then joined in singing the New Zealand National Anthem, and this terminated the official business. Lord Jellicoe subsequently spent a pleasant half hour chatting with the children, their teachers and early pioneers of the district.

Benefit of flood protection

Even in days of dry weather a reminder is afforded of the serious damage which has been caused by extensive floods. That reminder takes the form of a poll which is to be held in the Taieri River Trust District on Monday next on the proposal to borrow £75,000 for the execution of works designed to protect those portions of the Taieri plain that have been visited by floods at frequent intervals in recent years and that suffered very severely from this cause last year. Some opposition to the loan project has been expressed in the localities affected, but this opposition seems to be based largely upon details of the scheme. There are some settlers who complain that they will be rated at a figure which is higher than they conceive to be fair. Differences of opinion respecting classification for rating purposes will always arise, but they should not be allowed to operate abstractedly against the public benefit. Provided that the scheme of flood-prevention will be efficient, the proposal possesses a distinct attractiveness.

— editorial

Not all aboard

A man who was preparing to board the second express for the north yesterday was prevented from doing so by Constable Harvey, who conducted him across to the police station. It is stated that the man is the subject of a maintenance order, and that his wife, hearing that he was bound for other parts, had informed the police.

Savings keep power on

The water level at the Mahinerangi dam rose yesterday to 20 feet as the result of economical use of water and electric power throughout the city. The city electrical engineer (Mr M.C. Henderson) states that this will enable all factories to work this week, and, provided consumers continue to observe as much economy as possible, factories will be able to work during next week.

— ODT, 9.4.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)