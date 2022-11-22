Milton show a success

The Tokomairiro Farmers’ Club’s annual show on November 21, 1922. — Otago Witness, 28.11.1922

The fifty-seventh annual show of the Tokomairiro Farmers’ Club was held in the Milton showgrounds yesterday, proving to be one of the most successful fixtures, from the point of view of the number of entries and the quality of the exhibits, held for many years.

The entries numbered 479, as against 403 last year, exclusive of the competitions, the most marked increases being in horses, which were the strongest class, both light and draught, in the show. Perfect weather conditions

prevailed, and the attendance was unusually large, a record gate (£65 16s 5d) being attained. The music, which was very enjoyable, was supplied by the Milton Pipe Band and the brass band, the former resplendent in new uniforms. The officials all worked hard to make the show the success it proved.



Firefighter’s overcrowding plea

At the monthly meeting of the Dunedin Fire Board, held yesterday, the superintendent submitted the following special report: ‘‘There is a growing habit (in cases of concerts, etc) of permitting, or placing, chairs on the stage for accommodation of the overflow from the auditorium. Each licensed house is licensed to hold a given number of persons and seating accommodation is provided therefor; when this number is augmented by numerous extra seats on the stage, it stands to

reason that the whole ratio is upset. Each public hall is licensed for a given carrying capacity and exits are provided for such number. This should not be exceeded.’’



AA forerunner quizzes candidates

The following questions are being put to candidates for Parliament by the South Island (New Zealand) Motor Union. Are you in favour of:

1. The annual licensing at a nominal fee of all drivers of motor vehicles?

2. If so, the Police Department being the licensing authority?

3. The annual licensing of all motor vehicles (those privately owned at a nominal fee)?

The reasons for asking support on the above questions are, it is explained: (1) The union considers that motor traffic should he properly controlled, and that under present conditions this is not possible. Power should be given to a magistrate to endorse, suspend, or cancel drivers’ licenses, for the reason that it would make drivers more careful, and would be a greater deterrent against reckless or careless driving. At present a magistrate has only to inflict a fine, and this is not

a deterrent to some drivers, who are a danger to the community. (2) This would ensure offences being more easily traced, and more promptly dealt with, and would obviate the necessity for establishing another department. (3) The union is in favour of the annual licensing of motor vehicles, but objects to anything but a nominal fee, as any Motor Bill which should aim at properly regulating motor traffic, and the protection of the public, should not be used as a means of producing

revenue, as motorists are already paying heavily through the tyre tax, this being the most equitable form of taxation as it is based on the use of the road.



Pioneer storekeeper dies

There has passed away at Waitahuna one of the few remaining early settlers of this district in the person of Mrs Martin Ryan. Mrs Ryan and her two children came over to New Zealand, her husband having preceded her by some months, and landed in Dunedin in 1862. A week’s journey by dray brought them to Waitahuna, where Mr Ryan and his partner had taken up a claim. Having a turn for business, Mrs Ryan opened a small store on the site of the old Bridge Hotel. During

the Okarito (West Coast) rush, Mr and Mrs Ryan removed to that district, but after some time returned to Waitahuna, and look up land on the township boundary, where they carried on farming for many years.

— ODT, 22.11.1922; compiled by Peter Dowden

