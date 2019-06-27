Miners' sub-standard housing

The saleyards at Milton on a recent sale day. - Otago Witness, 25.6.1919

The report of the Board of Trade dealing with the coal industry devotes a large amount of space to housing conditions in the several mining towns.

The report states that much of the industrial unrest and dissatisfaction of the miners may be attributed to the sordidness of their housing conditions and monotony of their home life. Early in the inquiry the representatives of the workers asked the board to give special attention to housing conditions and the inspections which the board made of the mining villages at Huntly, Pukemiro, Rotowaro, Glen Massey, Nightcaps, Kaitangata, Runanga, Blackball, Denniston, Burnett's Face, Millerton, and Ngakawau showed that in many cases the general conditions were exceedingly bad.

Few of the houses in these townships reach the standard of comfort seen in our cities. There is no proper water supply or drainage and only in isolated instances are there bathrooms.

As the board felt that expert advice and assistance were necessary the services of Mr S. Hurst Seager, architect, of Christchurch, were secured. Mr Seager paid visits to the townships and also inspected the mining camps at Avoca, Rewanui, Paparoa, and Stockton.

He said: ``The town of Kaitangata (1681), situated four miles from Stirling on the main line between Dunedin and Invercargill, is undoubtedly one of the most favourably situated in a good farming district, and it was pleasing to note that many if the miners had cultivated gardens and were able to grow their own vegetables.

"The township is very scattered, but the housing conditions generally are extremely good. It would be possible to get a clear block of some acres and start a model suburb.''

Mr Hurst Seager considers that, as the village is so well established and so many of the houses owned by the miners, it would be best to improve, as far as possible, the present site and to build houses on the land available as they are required.

Soldiers' Club donation

The principal of a well-known business firm wrote to the Committee of the Returned Soldiers' Building Fund stating that whilst he had no desire to indicate what line the people of Dunedin should take in the expression of their thankfulness on the signing of peace, they felt that money spent on city decorations would give only a momentary satisfaction and in no way assist the men who so long stood between us and the enemy, and without whose services there could have been no peace.

For themselves, therefore, they preferred to make a donation to the Soldiers' Club Building Fund, which they trusted would provide a lasting monument of help and usefulness, and give pleasure and assistance to many long after the festivities of Peace Day were but a passing memory. They enclosed their cheque for 25 as a donation to the fund.

Kiwi jockeys in Australia

The New Zealand jockeys, Stanley Reid and J. O'Shea, won half the programme on the first day of the Victorian Racing Club's Birthday meeting this month. Reid won the York Hurdle Handicap on Mr W. R. Kemball's recent purchase, Explorer, and the Hopetoun Steeplechase on Sir Prim, while O'Shea scored on Snub in the Sandringham Handicap.

On the second day O'Shea again won on Snub, while Reid won the Marlborough Hurdles Handicap on Katwyk, and filled third place in the Prince of Wales Steeplechase on Gladful.

- ODT, 27.6.1919

COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ