Mornington arch unveiled

Dr Harrison, president of the Returned Soldiers Association, unveils a memorial arch at Mornington School. — Otago Witness, 20.12.1921

The memorial raised by residents of Mornington to the memory of soldiers from the locality who paid the supreme sacrifice in the great war was unveiled yesterday, in the presence of a very large assemblage. It was fitting, for two reasons, that the memorial should be erected at the main enhance to the school. In the first place, every soldier who laid down his life, and the nurse who died at the post of duty (Miss L.A. Rattray) had attended the school; and, in the second place, it is well that such a record of heroism should be placed where it will impress the juvenile mind. The memorial itself is bold without being heavy. On either side of where the gates will be there is a massive square column of rough concrete, surmounted by a heavily moulded architrave spanning the columns, and above this is the inscription, in raised letters of cement: "Erected in honour of the men of this district who fought in the great war, 1914-1919." Let into the columns are two panels of polished red granite, in which have been cut the names of those who died for the Empire and for freedom — 83 soldiers and one nurse.

Huge Sunday School rolls

The annual prize-giving demonstration of the Dunedin Presbyterian Sunday School Union took place in the Burns Hall last night. The hall was crowded upstairs and down with enthusiastic scholars and their parents and friends. Prof Dickie, Moderator of Presbytery, presided and the proceedings opened with the singing of the Doxology. Prof Dickie stated that they had made a record that year, both in the number of entrants for the examinations and in the number of prize-takers. There were no fewer than 752 prizes to be distributed that evening. Good work was done only when teachers and scholars were alike enthusiastic and interested, and put all their strength into securing the results. He heartily congratulated teachers and scholars on this year's work and its value was disclosed that evening.

Murchison oil discovery

The following appeared recently in the Sydney Daily Telegraph: "Samples of oil obtained at Matakitaki, in the South Island, New Zealand, by Mr James Burns have been brought to Sydney with a view to the exploitation of the ‘find’. Mr Burns stated that the oil is exuding through a soft sandstone formation, and his purpose is to secure support to tap the ‘gushers’, which his investigations lead him to believe he has located approximately, and to provide facilities for the marketing of the product. He states that he has secured a title to the country in the vicinity of his discovery. An analysis of the oil by Mr H. McLauren, Government analyst for New Zealand, is said to have described the sample tested as ‘crude petroleum of excellent quality’. If it should be decided to proceed to the formation of a company to bore, etc, it is intended to establish its headquarters in New South Wales. That, as well as financial considerations, have, however, yet to be dealt with. Matakitaki is in Murchison County, 77 miles from Westport."

Woman started first daily

The first daily newspaper in the world is said to have been established by a woman, Miss Elizabeth Mallet, in London, March 1702. She published and edited the Daily Courant, which she founded "for the purpose of doing greater justice for women in general through the elimination of impertinences which the ordinary papers contain."

— ODT, 12.12.1921.

