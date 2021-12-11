Mornington arch unveiled

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Huge Sunday School rolls
The annual prize-giving demonstration of the Dunedin Presbyterian Sunday School Union took place in the Burns Hall last night. The hall was crowded upstairs and down with enthusiastic scholars and their parents and friends. Prof Dickie, Moderator of Presbytery, presided and the proceedings opened with the singing of the Doxology. Prof Dickie stated that they had made a record that year, both in the number of entrants for the examinations and in the number of prize-takers. There were no fewer than 752 prizes to be distributed that evening. Good work was done only when teachers and scholars were alike enthusiastic and interested, and put all their strength into securing the results. He heartily congratulated teachers and scholars on this year's work and its value was disclosed that evening.
Murchison oil discovery
The following appeared recently in the Sydney Daily Telegraph: "Samples of oil obtained at Matakitaki, in the South Island, New Zealand, by Mr James Burns have been brought to Sydney with a view to the exploitation of the ‘find’. Mr Burns stated that the oil is exuding through a soft sandstone formation, and his purpose is to secure support to tap the ‘gushers’, which his investigations lead him to believe he has located approximately, and to provide facilities for the marketing of the product. He states that he has secured a title to the country in the vicinity of his discovery. An analysis of the oil by Mr H. McLauren, Government analyst for New Zealand, is said to have described the sample tested as ‘crude petroleum of excellent quality’. If it should be decided to proceed to the formation of a company to bore, etc, it is intended to establish its headquarters in New South Wales. That, as well as financial considerations, have, however, yet to be dealt with. Matakitaki is in Murchison County, 77 miles from Westport."
Woman started first daily
The first daily newspaper in the world is said to have been established by a woman, Miss Elizabeth Mallet, in London, March 1702. She published and edited the Daily Courant, which she founded "for the purpose of doing greater justice for women in general through the elimination of impertinences which the ordinary papers contain."
— ODT, 12.12.1921.