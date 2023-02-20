Mortuary chamber opened

Artifacts from Tutankhamun's tomb: A massive inlaid ebony and ivory stool with gold mountings and (right) one of the typhonic animals — half hippopotamus, half crocodile — of the royal couch, painted and gilded wood with ivory teeth and tongue. — Otago Witness, 17.4.1923

The opening of the sealed chamber of Tutankhamun’s tomb revealed a resplendent mausoleum of the King.

The spacious and beautifully decorated chamber was completely occupied by an immense shrine covered with gold and inlaid with brilliant blue faience work. It towers nearly to the ceiling, and fills the great sepulchral hall to within a short span of the four walls. The sarcophagus is a huge erection, 13 feet high, and 16 feet long, overlaid with a golden blue glaze. It will not be opened for several weeks — possibly not until next winter, as the coming season is unsuitable for archaeological work. It is now known that the sarcophagus consists of at least five sections, of which the outer section is the most decorated. Each side has four guardian figures and religious texts. Isis covers one end and the goddess Nepthys adorns the other.



Amazing journeys of the titi

The common New Zealand muttonbird, whose flight over Foveaux Strait to and from its nesting grounds on Stewart Island and islets is a source of wonder to many people, has been known to nest only in the New Zealand region, on Norfolk Island and islands near Cape Horn, but its domain is both the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic, over which it, following, apparently, a mysterious instinct, migrates. It appears on the Atlantic coast of North America in May; it has been noted in North Carolina on May 21, New Jersey May 25, Rhode Island June 2, Massachusetts May 29, and Southern Greenland June 22. On the Pacific coast the main flight arrives off California in May, but this petrel — it belongs to the division of the shearwaters — has been recorded in California in every month of the year. It disappears from the north Atlantic in September and October. The main flight, on the other side of the American continent, leaves California about the same time. Records have not been kept of its arrival and departure from New Zealand. Its eggs usually are laid here in November, and Maoris go a-muttonbirding in March, April, and May.



Wains Hotel sold

The sale by auction of Wain’s Hotel, and a property at Opoho, which also belonged to the estate of the late Mr Job Wain, whose name is very closely and intimately associated with the earliest days of Dunedin, was held at Park, Reynolds rooms, Manse street, yesterday afternoon, under instructions from the Perpetual Trustees Estate and Agency Co, executors of the estate. The attendance was very large but it was obvious that most of those in attendance were present from mere curiosity. The probable purchasers were a very small proportion of those present. The auctioneer was Mr E.C. Reynolds. He then proceeded to offer Wain’s Hotel with the land on which it stood together with business premises. The first bid was £21,000, which rapidly rose to £30,000 and finally to £37,500, at which sum it was knocked down to Mr W.T. Hazlett, of Invercargill. The Opoho property consisted of 44 acres and a house, and for those the first offer was £3009, and finally to £2500, at which price it was passed in, Mr Reynolds mentioning that the reserve on the property was £3950.

— ODT, 20.2.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)