Motor club trip for 300 children

Timaru editor farewelled
Timaru: A number of leading citizens and county residents today bade farewell and presented a souvenir to Mr W.F. Alexander, who recently resigned the editorship of the Timaru Herald after occupying the position for 10 years to become editor of the Dunedin Star. The mayor (Mr Raymond) presided, and, on behalf of the townspeople, expressed his high appreciation of Mr Alexander’s services, especially during the war period, and his impartial treatment of all public questions.
Gross acts in telephone boxes
The misuse of public telephone boxes is a source of much trouble and annoyance to the telegraph authorities, as well as the general public (says the New Zealand Herald). It is not an infrequent occurrence to find that these have been used for the purpose of committing grossly indecent acts. Such acts are severely dealt with under the Police Offences Act and the Post and Telegraph Amendment Act, 1913, the latter providing for a fine not exceeding £100 or for imprisonment for any term not exceeding one year. Last week a person was convicted in the Auckland Police Court and fined £2 for having committed an indecent act in one of the city’s slot telephone cabinets.
Poisoned by left-over rhubarb
Ptomaine poisoning, the result of consuming rhubarb which had remained in a saucepan, was contracted by three Henderson residents last week (says the Auckland Star) and on the advice of a doctor they were removed to the hospital. The hospital authorities reported later that all the patients were slowly recovering.
— ODT, 29.11.1920.