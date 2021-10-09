Multitude at school sports

A section of the girls who took part in the massed physical drill display at the public schools' sports championship on October 8, 1921. — Otago Witness, 18.10.1921

Seven thousand school children with their parents and friends and others interested in athletics were present at the Carisbrook Ground on Saturday when the Otago Public Schools’ Amateur Athletic Association conducted a most successful championship sports meeting.

The weather was fine but a somewhat keen wind proved unpleasant. The competitors did not lack supporters as the ground was surrounded with hundreds of cheering children and intense interest was displayed in the events, which included running races of various distances, girls’ skipping and relay races, sack races, broad and high jump competitions and potato races.

The times recorded for the running events are an indication of the high standard of the juvenile athletes of Otago. All the city and suburban public schools competed, and the Oamaru South and Waitaki Boys’ High Schools were also represented. Music was supplied during the day by the Albany Street and North-East Valley School Bands. Amongst the more interesting events was a massed display by the children, to the number of several hundred, under the direction of Mr A.P. Roydhouse. Boys and girls were included, and all the movements in the physical drill were gone through with neatness and precision.

Outram war memorial unveiled

The residents of West Taieri— the district from Momona to Maungatua, Lee Stream and around Glenfield — resolved some time ago to erect a memorial to the local soldiers who had fallen in the Great War. A committee was elected with Mr Peter Chisholm as chairman and Mr Harrison secretary, and a canvas was made of the district.

The result was the raising of sufficient funds for the erection of a very fine memorial monument. The site chosen is in the centre of the town of Outram at the end of the street leading from the railway station. The monument is a very fine piece of work, and on it is inscribed the names of those in memory of whom it has been raised. On Saturday the unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of a very large attendance.

The West Taieri Brass Band (under Bandmaster McBride) was in attendance and appropriate singing was included in the programme, which opened and closed with the National Anthem.

The Chairman said the cenotaph had been erected as a tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers whose names were inscribed thereon.

Too much could not be done to show our gratitude for the sacrifice they had made on our behalf. He handed over the memorial to the people of the district, and left it in their hands. It gave him pleasure to announce that the monument erected was free from debt. In fact, there was a small sum left over. (Applause.)

Caledonian Ground improvements

Improvements that have been under way at the Caledonian Ground for sometime past are now practically completed.

The grandstand has been renovated, and considerable work undertaken on the ground. The old bicycle track has been done away with, and a level cinder running track, 20 feet in width and a quarter of a mile in length formed around the outside of the playing field.

The running track has been top-dressed with a layer of carefully screened cinders mixed with fine sandy clay.

Outside of the running track a substantial guard fence of pleasing appearance has been erected round the entire length, so that there can be no encroachment on the sports field during the progress of any match or other play.

From the enclosure fence outwards the ground has been banked so as to form an observation mound 28ft in width, which rises from the fence with an upward slope of 1 in 6. — ODT, 10.10.1921.



