Naval officers visit Waipori

Water is discharged from the Pelton wheels of a powerhouse, part of the Waipori hydroelectric scheme. — Otago Witness, 15.4.1924

Amongst the entertainments provided in connection with the visit of HMS Chatham to Dunedin was a trip to the Waipori power station. This took place yesterday, under the most favourable circumstances, the weather being all that could be desired.

The party comprised about 17 officers of the Chatham and the electrical staff of the vessel, the Mayor, councillors, the city engineer (Mr Alexander), and the city electrical engineer (Mr M.C. Henderson). The new dam above the power station, which was recently completed to the height so far authorised (38.4 feet), was inspected with interest.

The party then returned to the power station, where a pleasant time was spent, the operations being watched by the visitors with keen attention.

National Party foreshadowed

It is true that Mr D.G. Sullivan, Labour member for Avon, assured his constituents on Wednesday that "the Government was losing a good deal of sleep on account of the growth of Labour." It may be suspected that the wish was father to the thought, as is the case with so many partisan assertions and predictions. There are no clear indications that Labour has materially improved its position since the last general election — when, by the way, it gained several seats in consequence of what we must regard as the artificial or factious disagreements of the two parties opposed to its tenets and designs.

Mr Holland and his political friends may have derived some measure of encouragement from their study of contemporary circumstances in the Home Country. Still, the conditions in New Zealand are not identical with those which exist at Home. The differences between Mr Baldwin and Mr Asquith may not be very substantial, but they are less shadowy than those which divide Mr Massey and Mr Wilford.

There have been various efforts to bring about a rapprochement between the Reform and Liberal parties in the dominion, but there has always been some obstacle in the way of success, and it is sometimes hinted that no fusion is to be expected so long as the two leaders remain active in the arena. Yet they sat together in Cabinet during a critical period.

We are still sanguine enough to hope for an understanding between, if not a fusion of, the Reform and Liberal Parties, calculated to obviate the perils of Socialist extremism. In the long run the issue must be clean-cut between Socialism and the principles which may fairly be described as "Liberal-Conservative." — editorial

Farmyard Patch loses Māori names

A great part of the popularity of the Hon Sir Maui Pomare is doubtless due to his unfailing sense of humour and his genial jokes. To return thanks for thanks and cheers does not give a man much opportunity, but at the Waipiata Sanatorium on Wednesday Sir Maui made it the occasion of quite an entertaining little speech. He went on to complain with reference to certain names for which the district is noted that they had forgotten all the pretty Māori names. He suggested that they should put back the Māori names like Waipiata, which meant "shining water." He trusted that hope would always burn bright and shining for those who came to Waipiata and that they would drink of the living waters. (Applause.) — ODT, 21.3.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden