Near East near war

British troops reinforce the contingent at Chanak, Gallipoli, in view of the Turkish advance. - Otago Witness, 21.11.1922

The menace of war is not so grave as it was at the beginning of last week but it is obvious that it has not yet been removed.

It is probably a good sign, however, that Mustapha Kemal has refrained from any act of a character that would close the door against negotiations. The restraint shown by the British troops in the Chanak region in face of provocation from Turkish patrols infringing the neutral zone is no doubt born of a determination to avoid measures that might kindle the spark of war. There plainly exists the danger, however, that a conflagration may be started by some precipitate act on the part of the Turks, even though this may possibly be disavowed by Mustapha Kemal himself. Certainly on the part of Great Britain and her Allies there will be exercise of all necessary forbearance, and nothing will be done to increase the risk of war.

The Kemalists affect to regard the reinforcements of British naval and military forces at the Straits as provocative. The argument is no more valid than their suggestion that the expressed determination of Great Britain to check the Turks, in their endeavour to carry the war into Europe was provocative.



No new PO for Dunedin

The following letter from the Prime Minister was submitted to the City Council last night: “With further reference to your letter of the 2nd inst urging that steps be taken immediately to rebuild the Post Office building at Dunedin, I beg to inform you that I am advised by the Postmaster-general that this matter has been fully considered, but it is regretted that the request cannot be complied with at present. Mr Coates states that it estimated that the cost of erecting a suitable building would be in the vicinity of £140,000, and that owing to the restrictions on Government building operations, new buildings are not being erected for this department except in cases of absolute necessity.’’ Cr Hayward, in moving that the letter be received, said he was rather sorry for the tone of it. It was the old cry — short of money. Cr Larnach, who seconded the motion, said he could not see where the shortage of money came in when the Prime Minister had told them that they had any amount of money to put up a railway station in Wellington. That was a funny thing, wasn’t it?



Poppies seed blooms in Mosgiel

The public park at Mosgiel has been undergoing extensive improvements recently. This has been possible on account of the poppy money collected on the Taieri and at Green Island last April. When the Rev C.J. Bush-King arranged with the people at Green Island, Mosgiel, Outram, and Berwick for the sale of poppies, he met with such a generous response that about £80 more than was anticipated was sent in. The Taieri Returned Soldiers’ Association approached the borough

council with the funds and with a list of the names of returned soldiers out of employment from Green Island, Momona and Mosgiel. Mr Tannock visited Mosgiel and suggested how the park might be improved. The work done has made a great improvement. New paths have been formed, new flower beds have been laid out, and trees have been planted where they will show to the best advantage. It is to be hoped that a generous supply of flowers and shrubs will be given from time to time in order to continue this work.

— ODT, 28.9.1922. Compiled by Peter Dowden