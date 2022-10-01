NEV bowling pavillion opened

Opening of North East Valley Bowling Club's new pavillion on September 30, 1922. — Otago Witness, 10.10.1922

Beautiful weather, a large attendance of members and visitors and a well-organised series of competitions were responsible for an extremely successful opening function at the North-East Valley Bowling and Tennis Club on Saturday afternoon.

The green and the courts were in splendid condition, and the catering, in the hands of the ladies’ section, was all that could be desired. In formally declaring the green open, the president (Mr J. Rhodes) extended a hearty welcome to visitors and friends. Referring to the new pavilion, he said that less than a year ago it was a dream; that day saw the realisation of the dream. The Mayor (Mr J.S. Douglas) said that the club's new pavilion was a credit not only to the Valley club, but to the bowling community as a whole. He congratulated the members on their success in erecting such a commodious and up-to-date building, and wished them further success in the future. After the first bowl had been rolled up by the president’s grand-daughter, Miss Rosetta Rhodes Justice, the green was at once occupied by visitors and members alike who were anxious to “try their hand” in the several competitions.





During the week Todd Bros have turned out a useful motor for the Kaitangata Fire Brigade. The body has been built to specifications and is fitted to a Ford ton truck. Receptacles for hose, necessary appliances, and a water tank have been constructed with a view to accessibility. On arrival at a fire the engine, without being stopped, works the pump, and I have been informed that city fire experts have expressed favourable opinions on the completed machine. Painted red, with bold black letters ‘KFB’, it looks the part of a fire engine and should prove an acquisition to the Kaitangata Brigade. — by ‘Accellerator’



461 castaways looking for a home

Since January 1920, when the liberation of bottles off Otago Heads was commenced, 461 bottles have been set free, states the annual report of the Marine Department. Of these 60 have been picked up, and their contained papers have been returned to the secretary of the board. This represents 12.9 percent of the whole number, and considering the fact that all bottles liberated more than six miles from the heads drift north (as far as Wellington) and north-east (three having been returned from the Chatham Islands), and that the chances of the bottles being picked up on sandy beaches seem relatively small, we consider the results both interesting and satisfactory. In selecting a site for the fish hatchery and biological station prior to 1901, a strong reason advanced for choosing Otago Harbour was that, owing to the occurrence of a north-easterly current along the coast, anything set free in the ocean there would almost certainly tend to go up the coast in a northerly direction. This drift-bottle experiment has shown the accuracy of the forecast. It is not intended to carry this experiment further.



Te Rangihiroa’s possible fates

The interruption to which the development of Maori culture was subjected by the advent of the European in New Zealand was regretted by the ethnologist, said Dr P.H. Buck in the course of an address at Auckland, but he asked his hearers to try to imagine his own fate if this interruption had not taken place. He was half-Irish and half-Maori. Had no European come to New Zealand, he would either have been an Irishman, being sniped at by Sinn Feiners on the hills of Galway; or he might have been a Maori, seated in a pa in Taranaki, waiting for Ratana to perform a miracle.

— ODT, 2.10.1922. Compiled by Peter Dowden.