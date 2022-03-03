New trams, sheds getting ready

View across the Market Reserve to the Dunedin City Corporation Tramways’ new tram sheds. — Otago Witness, 14.3.1922

Lunchtime religious meetings

The Tramways Department of the City Council now has 10 of the new cars in commission, and the remaining two are being got ready to place on the rails. Several of the cars have been fitted with the new destination signs which are an undoubted improvement on those hitherto in use, and as soon as the testing process has been completed the Tramways Committee will be asked to authorise signs for each of the various routes. The new building in Market street for the housing of the cars has been completed, but the rails have still to be laid down.

The Hon W.H. Edgar and the Hon J.G. Membrey, of Melbourne, who are at present in Dunedin, are visiting New Zealand with the object of effecting an extension to the principal centres in the dominion of a scheme of midday intercessory services, which were instituted in Melbourne during the war, and have been continued since, being now held once a week.

The movement is an interdenominational laymen's movement, but the experience in Melbourne, Mr Edgar informs us, has been that the clergy of the Protestant denominations have "got in right behind it."

The meetings, which are arranged for the luncheon hour in order to suit the convenience of businessmen, who attend them in large numbers, are held in Melbourne on Tuesday each week.

They may occupy not more than a quarter of an hour, or as much as an hour and a half, their duration being dependent entirely upon the circumstances of the moment, for there is no programme and no machinery, one after another rising unannounced to read a portion of Scripture, or to engage in prayer, or to invite those present to join in singing a familiar hymn.

Messrs Edgar and Membrey have already formed a small council which is to organise intercessory services that are to be held once a week in Wellington, and they hope to have a similar council formed in Dunedin next week.

Truby King on family health

In a paper on infant feeding read before the Medical Conference last night, Dr Truby King said that out of 1000 little children who died in New Zealand in the second to the fifth years (inclusive), no less than 300 succumbed to epidemic diseases (measles, diphtheria, whooping cough, etc), 240 died of chest diseases (bronchitis, pneumonia, etc) and nearly 200 from nervous diseases and tuberculosis. No pains ought to be spared in sheeting home to parents the fact that the liability to contract these deadly diseases, and to be more or less maimed by them for life if they do not die, was attributable mainly to imperfect antenatal health, and the fact that during the first 12 months after birth babies had been allowed to drift into a state of imperfect nutrition, or to suffer from actual illnesses such as indigestion, diarrhoea etc. Most of the mother's own risks, and nearly all the risks to her children came from lack of essential knowledge and suitable habits, and the consequent fact of her not being strong and fit enough throughout the whole childbearing period for the most important functions of humanity, so far as the

present and future of the race is concerned. — ODT, 3.3.1922.