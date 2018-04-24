New Zealanders engaged

Aviation in Italy: A recent photo, showing three Caproni machines in flight. - Otago Witness, 24.4.1918.

While some New Zealanders have been engaged in assisting to stem the German onslaught on Amiens, others of their comrades (including an entrenching battalion, cyclists, and some artillery) have been hotly engaged in the northern battle.

All these, though some of them were not greatly experienced in active warfare - for they included reinforcements, and even cooks - have worthily upheld the traditions of the New Zealand Force. For some time now there has been a camp in France through which our reinforcements filter. Its commandant fought on Gallipoli, and, though he limps about with a badly shattered leg, he is one of the keenest soldiers; therefore, when the call came to bring up reinforcements, he was in his element, his only regret being that he will not be allowed to take command in the field. The enemy were trying to open out a gap at Meteren, north of Bailleul, and the New Zealanders, who had to be ready in six hours, were brought up in buses. At first they were employed digging at posts and strong points, which they did under machine-gun fire, but not much shelling. Later, when the enemy, taking all risks, attempted to push forward quickly, our men combined with English troops and helped to stem the rush near Meteren just as the situation was becoming dangerous.

Artillery in action

Meanwhile, a little further afield, the New Zealand Artillery was distinguishing itself under extraordinary circumstances in the same battle. Having received word of an impending attack, they barraged the enemy front before his advance commenced. Later in the day they suddenly found themselves without any of their own infantry in front of them, and saw German waves advancing upon them. One battery fired its guns over open sights upon the enemy till the latter got within 500 yards and until almost surrounded. While some of the guns were firing right ahead others were slewed round until they were actually firing in the rear of the battery flank.

Creditable service

A highly creditable record of service to his country is possessed by Private James Mulcahy, a New Zealand-born soldier, who has been fighting with the Victorian forces since the outbreak of war. He took part in the Gallipoli landing, and after seeing a great deal of service on the Peninsula he went with his company to France. While in France he has been once wounded, has suffered from trench fever, and has been gassed. His experiences of fighting have not been confined to the present war, and he has also taken part in the Matabele campaign and in the Boer war. Private Mulcahy, who is 42 years of age, has now written to a relative in New Zealand stating that after being gassed he is about to be sent back to the trenches, and that, as he is very much in need of a rest, he would like to obtain extended leave in order fully to recuperate.

Ocean Beach domain work

The workmen of the Ocean Beach Domain Board are at present engaged in laying a surface of ashes and clinkers, obtained from the gasworks, on the road which runs through the lupins behind the Central Battery, from St Kilda to Moreau St. The ashes will be firmed in by the St. Kilda Borough's roller and it is expected that the work will be completed before Sunday. - ODT, 24.4.1918.