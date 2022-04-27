No verdict on female jurors

— Otago Witness, 28.3.1922

The fortnightly meeting of the Dunedin Law Debating Society was held in the lecture room, Supreme Court Buildings, on Monday evening. Subject for the debate was "Has the time arrived when women should be eligible for membership on juries?" and it was gratifying to note that besides the leaders and seconders for the respective sides, 12 students took part in the general discussion.

The judge, Mr J.J. Tregear, congratulated the society on its attendance, which, he said, was the largest he had seen since its inauguration.

Orchardists meet Minister

Roxburgh: The Hon G.J. Anderson, Minister of Mines and Labour, left Gore yesterday morning and motored through to Roxburgh, discussing the question of improved railway facilities at Tapanui and inspecting the Teviot-Molyneux Sluicing Company’s property en route. At Roxburgh the Minister was waited on by Messrs John Bennetts and W.J. Manuel, as a deputation on behalf of the fruit growing industries. Mr Bennetts emphasised the necessity of pushing forward with the railway from Beaumont with all possible speed. If this was done it would enable them to market their fruit to advantage, relieving them of the difficulties under which they laboured at the present time. Their output was increasing in leaps and bounds, and in some weeks as much as 300 tons of fruit were sent away, while it also had to be remembered that the industry, instead of being carried on for only a portion of the season, now lasted it all year round. Mr Bennetts also directed the attention of the Minister to the extremely unsatisfactory nature of the trucks which were used for the transport of fruit. He described them as practically destroyers of the fruit, and said that the loss which they caused to growers ran into thousands of pounds every year. The truck used at present was simply a "sweater” and encouraged the development of any incipient disease in fruit, especially in carriage over long distances. The cause of the trouble was lack of ventilation. During the height of the season the service from Beaumont left a great deal to be desired, he said. During Saturday afternoon and Sunday the supply of fruit mounted up at Beaumont and it had to remain there until the 2 o’clock train on Monday, missing the market that day. He considered that in view of the large quantities of fruit dispatched to Dunedin, a Sunday train was warranted, or failing that, to make provision for sending the fruit to Lawrence so that it would catch the 6:30 train in the morning and reach Dunedin in time for the market on that day. The Minister, in reply, said he could only tell them that the main trunk lines of the dominion had to receive preference, but that others would be pushed on as fast as circumstances allowed. The Beaumont line was being carried on as a relief work and he could assure them that it would receive every consideration.

Turnip rivalry at Stirling

There appears to be keen competition amongst Stirling farmers in the growing of big turnips (says the Free Press). On Saturday we were shown a Webb’s New Empire turnip weighing 32 pounds grown by Mr J. Donaldson, of Stirling. The turnip was picked out of the paddock, and the grower states that no manure of any

kind was used.

— ODT, 27.4.1922