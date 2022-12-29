NZ admin of Samoa praised

The staff of the Government Schools, Samoa, drawn from New Zealand’s teachers including seven from Otago. Standing, from left: Miss I. Taylor, assistant, of Otago, W.R. Adams, organising teacher, of Canterbury, A.P.L. Kennedy, organising teacher, of Otago, W.J. Scott, assistant, Auckland. Sitting: W.A. Foster, first assistant, Canterbury, D.A.J. Rutherford, headmaster, Otago, Miss E.J. Whitmore, mistress, Auckland, Miss E.J. Maclean, assistant, Otago. — Otago Witness, 12.9.1922

Professor Marsden, who has been spending soma time in Samoa, is able to pay the New Zealand Government a compliment upon its administration.

The New Zealand teachers, the professor states, are doing excellent work in the island. So much is the Governor of American Samoa impressed with the schools that he proposes to send American teachers over from Pago Pago to study our methods. An interesting feature is that better care is being taken of half-caste education than is general in other countries. In the education of the natives too much culture is not always desirable, the essentials being reading, writing, counting, manual dexterity, and a knowledge of local agriculture. Scholarships for the brilliant boys to be trained for teaching and junior administrative positions are part of the system. Good work is being done by the Government on the large plantation at Mulifanua. Some of the smaller plantations are not paying because of the labour difficulty.

Girl rescues little sister

The presence of mind of Gwen Hall, the nine-year-old daughter of Mr E. Hall, of Masterton, saved her younger sister Myra from drowning the other morning. The two children were playing down on a flat near the river on the Te Parae station, while the father was working on a terrace 40 feet above them, and out of sight of the river. The younger girl fell info the river, which at this particular part is about 10 feet deep, and was soon out of reach from the bank. The father was called, but could not hear owing to the wind blowing against the voices. Realising the dangerous situation, the elder girl waded into the river, and, clinging to the rushes, stretched her leg out till her sister could grasp it, and in this manner she was hauled to the bank none the worse for her sudden immersion.

A soothing bath

As a general rule, the best time to take the daily warm bath is just before dinner; a quick sponge all over, in tepid or cold water, on rising is most invigorating, and the evening bath is refreshing and soothing in the nerves. Certain extracts of pine are excellent for checking incipient colds, and most people — certainly all sportsmen and women — know the value of a mustard bath after a long day. A good mixture to put in a bath to relieve rheumatic pains consists of equal quantities of Epsom salts and bicarbonate of soda, half a pound of each for the ordinary warm bath. When the skin is very delicate, or if there is a tendency to a rash of any kind, a muslin bag containing about a pound of bran (scented with bath salts if liked) and one pound of bicarbonate of soda in the bath water. — ODT, 29.12.1922

Compiled by Peter Dowden