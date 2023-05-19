NZ envoy in France

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Clear way for floodwater
A proposal has been put forward to increase the height of the concrete walls flanking the Leith, but the efficacy of this or any similar precaution may easily be discounted if the bed is not kept free of obstructions. In the case of both the Leith and Lindsay’s Creek these impediments at present constitute a great potential danger. At one spot, actually, the bed of Lindsay’s
Creek is even higher than the banks. The creek has consequently been forced into a new course. In many places the bed of both streams is at present at a dangerous level, demanding the immediate attention which the authorities have given to it. The beds of the Leith and Lindsay’s Creek cannot, however, be left alone in future. They must be rendered free of obstruction.
The security of the property of a large number of persons requires this, and we do not anticipate that the owners of the riparian rights will place obstacles in the way of the execution of this necessary work, and the provision of reasonable safeguards against a recurrence of such floods as those of the past month. It is important that steps be taken to give an assurance of safety
to those whose homes are threatened by the present unsatisfactory state of affairs. — editorial
A generous gift
A welcome caller at the Presbyterian Social Service Association's office yesterday was a lady who, declining to give her name, handed over £60 — £30 from herself and the like amount from a friend — to help the association's work.
Bylaws, Constitution broken
At the Port Chalmers Court yesterday George Ramsay and Edgar John Holden were convicted on a charge, under the municipal by-laws, of playing football in Scotia and Constitution streets. It was stated that residents had been disturbed and a window broken. Fines of 5 shillings each were inflicted.
Books guided home by Star
Five of the volumes reported as lost on the completion of the annual stock-taking at the Public Library have been recovered. The books were found in various homes after particulars of the missing books had been published in the press. The committee states that it is much indebted to the Evening Star for its assistance. — ODT, 19.5.1923
