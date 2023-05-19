NZ envoy in France

New Zealand’s high commissioner to Britain Sir James Allen (68) lays a wreath at the grave of France’s unknown warrior beneath the Arc de Triomphe, Paris. — Otago Witness, 19.6.1923

London, March 29: While in France this week to sign, on behalf of the Government of New Zealand, a protocol modifying Article 5 of the Air Convention, Sir James Allen took the opportunity of visiting to inspect the New Zealand Memorial for Le Quesnoy. The sculpture is well advanced, and will be finished in May, and it is hoped the completed sculptured marble will be placed in position on the Le Quesnoy wall soon after. The High Commissioner, believing the people of New Zealand would desire him to pay respect to the unknown French warrior who lies under the Arc de Triomphe, laid on the grave a wreath bearing the following inscription: “To our gallant French comrades, a tribute from New Zealand. — J. Allen, High Commissioner.” Commandant Piraud, representing the French Minister of War, accompanied Sir James, and Colonel Lord Graham, military attache, attended from the Embassy. — ODT London correspondent



Clear way for floodwater

A proposal has been put forward to increase the height of the concrete walls flanking the Leith, but the efficacy of this or any similar precaution may easily be discounted if the bed is not kept free of obstructions. In the case of both the Leith and Lindsay’s Creek these impediments at present constitute a great potential danger. At one spot, actually, the bed of Lindsay’s

Creek is even higher than the banks. The creek has consequently been forced into a new course. In many places the bed of both streams is at present at a dangerous level, demanding the immediate attention which the authorities have given to it. The beds of the Leith and Lindsay’s Creek cannot, however, be left alone in future. They must be rendered free of obstruction.

The security of the property of a large number of persons requires this, and we do not anticipate that the owners of the riparian rights will place obstacles in the way of the execution of this necessary work, and the provision of reasonable safeguards against a recurrence of such floods as those of the past month. It is important that steps be taken to give an assurance of safety

to those whose homes are threatened by the present unsatisfactory state of affairs. — editorial



A generous gift

A welcome caller at the Presbyterian Social Service Association’s office yesterday was a lady who, declining to give her name, handed over £60 — £30 from herself and the like amount from a friend — to help the association’s work. Bylaws,

Bylaws, Constitution broken

At the Port Chalmers Court yesterday George Ramsay and Edgar John Holden were convicted on a charge, under the municipal by-laws, of playing football in Scotia and Constitution streets. It was stated that residents had been disturbed and a window broken. Fines of 5 shillings each were inflicted.



Books guided home by Star

Five of the volumes reported as lost on the completion of the annual stock-taking at the Public Library have been recovered. The books were found in various homes after particulars of the missing books had been published in the press. The committee states that it is much indebted to the Evening Star for its assistance. — ODT, 19.5.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden