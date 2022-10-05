ODT Cup to Canterbury growers

The Canterbury narcissi display, winner of the Otago Daily Times and Witness Co Cup for best interprovincial exhibit and the premier bloom, a giant leedsii raised by Mr H.T. Travena, winner of the Arthur Barnett Challenge Cup at the Dunedin Horticultural Society's spring show. — Otago Witness, 10.10.1922

The interprovincial competition in narcissi between Otago and Canterbury for the Otago Daily Times Cup was the outstanding feature of interest at the Dunedin Horticultural Society’s Spring Show yesterday.

This contest was to have been instituted last year, but it fell through owing to the fact that the Canterbury blooms, which it had been intended to send forward to Dunedin, were so severely affected by a dry nor-wester that they were entirely put out of court for competitive

purposes. The competition is for 50 varieties of daffodils, three blooms of each, and the cup, a handsome silver trophy valued at 10 guineas, is to be held for 12 months by the society winning it, and to become the absolute property of the society winning it twice in succession or three times at intervals.

When the show was opened in the evening the president (Sir George Fenwick) made a formal presentation of the cup to the representatives of the Canterbury Society.





The work of arms registration goes on in the local office in a way that keeps the hands of the officer engaged in the particular activity fairly full. Last month there were 41 new arms registered in Dunedin besides a number in the country districts.

Apart from new registrations, however, there are several other records to be kept as required by the Act, such as changes of address.

Those matters entail the great part of the work, and it is very apparent that the shilling charged on each new registration is a long way from meeting the expense of administration.



Radio station setting up

A meeting of the Otago Radio Association was held in Kroon’s Hall last evening. They had about £40 in hand, but there would be considerable expense entailed in putting up the aerial and in getting the transmitting and receiving set.

The demonstrations included the make-up and use of crystal and valve workings and the methods to be applied to get the best results of these two phases of receiving.

Several working parts exhibited were almost equal to those made by the professional, and were produced by amateurs.

The association will shortly have its own transmitting set.

It is at present only fitted up with inside wires leading from a ‘T’ aerial.



Paul von Hindenburg’s prophecy

Marshal von Hindenburg, in celebrating his 75th birthday, received a number of deputations. Replying to congratulations, he said: “Our great time must come again. Germany cannot always remain in disgrace. She must not place too much confidence in her neighbours, but must help herself. Then God will help her. Great men must return, and great deeds will be accomplished. We must, above all, have men who know how to exploit the possibilities of a foreign policy. This can be done soon.’’

-ODT, 5.10.1922. Compiled by Peter Dowden