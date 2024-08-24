Otago asserts superiority

The Otago team, winners of the South Island high schools rugby tournament. — Otago Witness, 2.9.1924

Housing boom, for cars

No-one plays more attractive and sporting football than the boys of the big high schools, and their annual tournament is always keenly looked forward to by the public generally. This year it is being held in Dunedin, and opened in ideal weather at Carisbrook on Saturday afternoon. The four teams participating represent the Christchurch, Timaru, Otago, and Southland High Schools. Play commenced at 1.30, when the two Canterbury teams met, and at 3 o’clock Otago met Southland. There was a large attendance of the public, and the play was followed with the keenest enthusiasm. Last year the tournament was held at Timaru, and the Timaru boys won the final match by the narrow margin of 5 to 3 from Southland. This year the contest between Timaru and Christchurch was very close and keen, and the issue was in doubt till the final whistle. Christchurch held the lead till within a few minutes of time. Timaru caught and passed their score. The match between Otago and Southland lacked sparkle, and the visitors never looked the least like winning. Otago asserted its superiority by 28 to 5. On Tuesday afternoon the tournament will be concluded, when the two losing teams, Southland and Christchurch, and the two winners, Otago and Timaru, will meet.

An enterprising North Dunedin resident is erecting eight garages, which will accommodate 10 cars. Though they are still under construction the demand is so great that more than half of them have already been let. They have been fitted with electric light, and there is a pit in one for general convenience.

Nazi free to promote fascism

Ten thousand legionaries marching past Marshal Ludendorff at Weimar supplies an illustration of the survival of the old military tradition in Germany. The marvel really is that Ludendorff, who, after being "guaranteed victory," in the hour of failure fled in disguise to escape the rage and humiliation of a nation drinking the bitter dregs of defeat, should be even safe in the Fatherland, much less in a position to strut upon the stage. He is a member of the Reichstag and honorary president of the group that is described officially as the Nationalist Socialist Freedom Party, but known in popular parlance as the German Fascists. Though twice actively associated with armed attempts to overthrow the German Republic by force, he enjoys abundant latitude in which to foster fresh movements of a similar kind. Even his ridiculous failure in the Bavarian rising does not seem to have put him out of countenance. He is permitted to defy the authority of the Government by attending parades of "prohibited” monarchist militarist organisations. His talk is of war — of the next war as well as of the last. Doubtless many of the Nationalists sitting in the Reichstag share his dream of a war of revenge. — editorial

Further chance for children

Three little boys who were brought before the Juvenile Court on Saturday morning pleaded guilty to having stolen £1 15s 10d in money, a packet of cigarettes and a box of matches, the property of Bridget Rose Agnew, the total value being £1 16s 8d. Mrs Agnew had a shop in Harrow St, and the boys went there on August 11. Two of them went into the shop, while the other boy waited outside. On that occasion they got some money, and came out and divided it. One of them decided to go back to get another lot, and was near the till when he heard Mrs Agnew coming, and crouched down behind the counter. Mrs Agnew saw him and chased and caught him. The other two boys were located, and they told where they had hidden their money. The boys had been going about taking pies, lollies and other things. The presiding magistrate, Mr Bartholomew said they were really not entitled to a chance, but he would give them a further one, on condition that they behaved themselves. — ODT, 24.8.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden