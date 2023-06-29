OUSA chooses Russian charity

The Otago University Students’ Association executive. — Otago Witness, 26.6.1923

New school for hydro township

Desperate as were the conditions under which thousands of Russian and other European students were living last year, it does not appear that any material improvement has yet taken place in their circumstances, and reports indicate that the need for help now is quite as urgent as ever it was. Recently the students of New Zealand adopted the University of Tomsk, in Siberia, with over 3000 students, as their special sphere of interest. Sir James Allen has been keenly interested in the scheme, and grateful thanks has been expressed by the various institutions in Tomsk whose students have been receiving food as a result of money raised by New Zealand students. Last year the Otago University students ran their Capping Carnival for a fourth night, and part of the proceeds of the extra night went to student relief. This year a somewhat different plan is to be followed. The executive of the Students’ Association and the Capping committee have approved of the appeal on behalf of Tomsk University, and the work of taking up a collection during the progress of the Capping procession and on students’ night (Friday night) of the carnival has been handed over to representatives of the Student Christian Union. The Carnival is to take place on July 12, 13, and 14.

The monthly meeting of the Otago Education Board was held yesterday and approved the following recommendations with regard to Waipori Falls school: (1) That the present site of the school is quite unsuitable in that there is not a proper playground, or any available place for erecting a shelter shed and out-offices, and that it is desirable that a new site of suitable extent be procured on the terrace opposite Mr Hesslyn’s house; (2) That the City Council be asked to transfer to the Education Board as a site for a school a suitable area of, say, half an acre at the place referred to. In the event of the council agreeing the board to apply to the department for a grant for the erection of a new school, with shelter shed and out-offices; (3) that if necessary the sub-committee from the board meet the electric power and lighting committee of the City Council to discuss the matter.

Anti-vaxxers in English city

The medical authorities of Gloucester are finding their efforts to protect the people of that city from the effects of a visitation of smallpox hampered by the attitude of a section of the public. They have even had to resort to the extreme measure of arresting patients who have refused to enter a hospital. In such circumstances the task of preventing the spread of infection must necessarily be rendered very difficult.

The root of the trouble is said to be found in the fact that the people of Gloucester have become widely inoculated with anti-vaccination principles, and, somewhat extraordinary as it must appear, at a time when there are 250 cases of smallpox in the city — or so it is asserted — public anti-vaccination meetings are being held and anti-vaccination literature is being distributed.

There is no question in the mind of the medical profession that vaccination protects from smallpox, and the history of the decline of the disease in this country fully confirms this. — editorial

— ODT, 29.6.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden