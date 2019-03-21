Oval improvement needed

Kaka Point and the beach, near Port Molyneux, a favourite holiday resort. - Otago Witness, 26.3.1919.

A prominent member of the Otago Rugby Union stated to one of our reporters yesterday that he considered the City Council should take steps at once to place a layer of sand on the Oval.

He pointed out that the grass would continue to grow for the next three or four weeks, and that it would form a binding for the sand and prevent it from blowing about. He said something should be done at once to improve the ground, as with the peace celebrations coming on the Oval would be requisitioned for part of the many ceremonies, but if wet weather was experienced it would become boggy, and the people would not feel inclined to leave the adjacent streets.

A good layer of sand would make the surface much cleaner, and would help materially to improve it. Hundreds of loads of sand could be taken from Chisholm Park with a resulting beneficial effect to the park.

The speaker also expressed the view that if an art union were introduced for the purpose of raising funds to spend on the improvement of the Oval a considerable amount would be assured, and referred to the fact that the commercial travellers of Christchurch had raised 3000 through an art union to enable Lancaster Park to be saved to the city.

American lumber arrives

That our leading timber merchants are anticipating an increased demand for lumber in the near future is evidenced by the fact that the American schooner Alert, from San Francisco, now discharging oregon at Victoria wharf is the second vessel which has arrived during this month with a cargo of oregon for Messrs Hogg and Co., of this city. The lumber was consigned by Messrs J. J. Moore and Co., exporters, of San Francisco, to the order of their South Island agent, the Bruce Railway and Coal Company, and the timber is of excellent quality. The American schooner William E. Burnham, carrying a further cargo, and shipped through the same agency for account of Messrs M'Callum and Co., is due to arrive any day now. The total quantity of the three shipments is well over 708,000 super feet.

Prohibition urged

The Clutha Presbytery at its last meeting agreed, on the motion of the Rev. Mr Currie, seconded by the Rev. Mr Durward, to urge congregations to vote prohibition at the licensing poll, and so bring to an end the sale of intoxicating liquors. It pointed out the danger of waiting till the November poll, when the multiplicity of issues would make the carrying of prohibition more difficult. The Presbytery recommended ministers to bring the matter before their congregations, and as far as possible, through an exchange of pulpits; and reminded the congregations within the bounds that the Assembly had appointed Sunday, March 30, as a day of prayer for the success of the present effort to rid the country of strong drink.

Poor fishing returns

Speaking to a Timaru Post representative, a Timaru fisherman said that at the present time there was no money in that industry. On the average a man used about three cases of benzine a day, at 28s per case, and caught about 2 worth of fish, if he was lucky, so that fishing was a losing proposition just now. He considered that the fish had left the district. It was sure that they had shifted from their old grounds, and the fishermen could not ascertain where the new bed was.

- ODT, 21.3.1919.

COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ