Papal delegate kept busy

His Grace Archbishop Cattaneo, visiting Papal delegate, leaves St Joseph's Cathedral, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 22.11.1921

The Most Rev Archbishop Cattaneo, since his arrival on Thursday last, has been busily engaged visiting various Catholic institutions, including the Dominican Priory schools, the Christian Brothers’ School, parish schools, Home of the Little Sisters of the Poor (Anderson’s Bay), St Vincent de Paul Orphanage, and Holy Cross College at Mosgiel. The archbishop, accompanied by Bishop Whyte, the Rev Father Coffey and the Rev Dr Farrelly (secretary to the delegation) left Dunedin on Monday morning for Queenstown, and is expected to return from the Lakes district tonight. He goes to Oamaru tomorrow morning, and is due at Timaru on the 11th of this month.

Thence he goes to Christchurch, where great preparations are being made for his reception. From Christchurch he proceeds to Wellington en route for Auckland, and from that port takes steamer for Sydney. On Saturday he was at a garden party given in his honour in the grounds of the Dominican Priory, there being an attendance of about 2000.

Overcrowded Roslyn trams

The member of the City Council who recently drew attention to a discreditable incident which occurred on the Roslyn tramcar touched the

fringe of a question of interest to a large section of the community. It is no surprise to learn that a lady was seriously jostled and injured by passengers over-eager to secure seats. The wonder is that more incidents of the kind are not recorded. Anybody who travels upon the Roslyn line must be perfectly well aware that at certain periods of the day and evening the service is run under conditions that are more than unsatisfactory, being actually dangerous. The cars seat at the utmost 30 persons. It is no common experience to see them carrying double or nearly triple that number of passengers. On these occasions the achievements of the conductors are acrobatic. The loading of the car frequently takes place in circumstances of sheer stampede. Passengers alighting from the down car have to force their way through the crowd hustling to take their places. It would be rash to say that the bad manners are confined to one sex. It seems to be a case of each for him or herself and “the devil take the hindmost”. The overcrowding of these hill cars is a scandal that seems to be tolerated because of the absence of any hope of improvement.

Users of the hill cars pay on the up journey a maximum fee equivalent to the cost of three sections on the flat, and this perhaps secures them the privilege of hanging on desperately by strap or rail, of being grievously pushed and jostled and of being fully exposed to wind and rain. When two cars cross upon the journey the gripman warns the fringe of swaying humanity to “close in”. It cannot be argued that there is no danger in this overcrowding, when the breaking of a strap or the collapse of a foot board might be attended with very serious consequences. The departure of the Roslyn car from town with a full load is surely one of the spectacles of our city. It is one, however, of which the humorous aspect is no ground for its indefinite condonation.

Drainage pumps at Berwick

On Friday last the pumping plant recently installed on Mrs Crossan’s property at Berwick was given a trial run, with eminently satisfactory results. The pump, an 8-inch centrifugal, is belt driven from the 10 horsepower motor, and is to be used for drawing the water off from the low-lying land and discharging it into the Waipori River. A considerable area, which has for years been more or less submerged will now be drained and made available for cultivation. The pump is capable of discharging up to 70,000 gallons of water per hour, and is fitted with a compensating device for adjusting its lifting capacity to the quantity delivered at its intake by the drainage channels.

Now that electric power for pumping is available from the Dunedin City Corporation’s high tension line, which is being extended to Milton, upwards of 1000 acres of land equal in quality to any land on the Taieri Plain can now be reclaimed and made available for cultivation. A very large area south of Berwick, which nine or 10 years ago was producing from 70 to 90 bushels of oats per acre, but which has been under water for the past eight years, and now carries a heavy crop of rushes, will in consequence of recent developments at Waipori be again brought under cultivation.

— ODT, 9.11.1921.



