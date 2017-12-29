Parliament Building work

The waterfront at Picton, Queen Charlotte Sound.

Yesterday the scaffolding was removed from the chamber that is to be occupied by the House of Representatives in the new Parliament Building.

The plastering and decorating of the ceiling of the chamber has been completed, and the walls of the galleries have also been plastered. The galleries have not yet any wooden floors or railings, the original cement work being uncovered, and the main floor and lower walls of the chamber are still in the rough. The new building will not be completed when Parliament next meets, but the contractors hope to be able to hand over the main chamber, the big lobby, the division lobbies, and certain essential rooms (including the press rooms) by June next. The outer marble walls of the new building are not yet complete, but they are approaching their full height, and the roofing may be completed in the early months of the new year. Most of the rooms, including Ministerial quarters, committee rooms, refreshment rooms, the Speaker’s suite, and so forth — have taken form, but they are mere shells of reinforced concrete. The chief trouble to be faced by the contractors still is the shortage of labour. Plasterers can be obtained at the present time, but bricklayers, stonemasons, carpenters, concrete workers, and general labourers are all scarce.

North Road condition

The Main North Road, which runs through the Blueskin and North-East Valley Ridings of the Waikouaiti County, was a subject of discussion at yesterday’s meeting of the Waikouaiti County Council. It was mentioned by Cr Briscoe that although a sum of money had been spent on the road to put it in a thorough state of repair, a great amount of good which had been done was being undone by motorists ‘‘sticking to one track’’. He considered that the excessive speed at which many of the motor cars travelled was responsible for the wearing of the surface, and the formation of pot holes. At a later stage of the proceedings Cr Orbell referred to the costliness of the road. He stated that the traffic by users outside the borough of Green Island had prompted the controlling authority there to have a Royal Commission set up to apportion the cost of the upkeep of the Main South Road through that borough, with the result that the Dunedin City Council was called upon to contribute its share of the cost. He considered that the Waikouaiti County Council should move in the matter of getting some assistance from the Dunedin City Council also. He did not propose that they should put the ratepayers to the expense of a Royal Commission, but moved that a deputation consisting of the Chairman (Cr Layley), Cr Briscoe, and the mover be appointed a deputation to wait on the City Council with a view to getting some assistance. — ODT, 29.12.1917.