Patriotic appeals policy

The winning Otago tug-of-war team at the front. Back row (from left): R.S.M. Ryhan, Larsen, McDermid, Miller, Tier, Cook. Sitting: Cupples, Ronayne, Sergt Cook (Military Medal). - Otago Witness, 4.9. 1918.

At the last meeting of the Clutha County Council several communications were received soliciting donations to such patriotic funds as the Red Cross appeal, the British and Foreign Sailors' Fund, and the Otago Tribute to France Fund.

Letters were also received pointing out that regulations had been passed making it legal for local bodies to give donations to patriotic funds. On the appeal from the British and Foreign Sailors' Society being read, Cr Overton moved, and Cr M'Intyre seconded - ``That 50 be contributed.'' Cr James Begg, who is also a member of the Efficiency Board, moved as an amendment - ``That the letter be received.'' He said he was in sympathy with all these movements, but after looking at the thing from every aspect he considered it was not right for local bodies to contribute funds to patriotic purposes. Certainly it was legal, but the Act had been passed in a time of patriotic fervour. With local bodies money was raised by rates for specific purposes, and it was not right that the money should be diverted to other purposes

Harbour fishing

The proposal of the Acclimatisation Society to have fishing restricted in the Upper Harbour as far as Ravensbourne was strongly condemned by the West Harbour councillors last night, when the following resolution, moved by Cr. Mitchell, was carried: ``That this council views with concern the proposal of the Otago Acclimatisation Society to acquire the harbour between Dunedin and Ravensbourne as a reserve for the preservation of trout, and would urge the Government not to accede to the request as it would encroach on the rights of residents, as it would encroach on the rights of residents using the area for seine fishing.''

The opinion was freely stated that the society's domains were already quite large enough and that there was no particular reason why such an extension should be effected.

Maritime training popular

New Zealand's little training ship Amokura is not nearly big enough for the number of lads who yearn for a life on the ocean wave. The Minister of Marine ( Hon. T. M. Wilford) remarked at Wellington on Tuesday week that if all the boys - a full complement on the Amokura - left one day he could fill their places straightaway, for he had received many applications from all parts of the dominion.

This was pleasant proof of the spirit of young folk in these islands, and also of the confidence of parents in the record of the ship and the opportunities that the training opened up for their sons.

This was practically a vote of confidence in the experiment, which had more than justified the public's expectation.

Ranger beaten

The life of a country ranger is not altogether an enviable one. The Otaki ranger recently impounded a horse, and the owner, a Native woman, was so aggrieved that she and another Maori woman set out to rescue the animal and, at the same time, have revenge on the ranger, who was discovered in the vicinity of the public pound. The two women attacked the ranger, and beat him with sticks unmercifully for some time. - ODT, 4.9.1918



